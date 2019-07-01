The Celtics released their schedule and roster for NBA Summer League

The NBA is back with the 2019 Summer League at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas. The Celtics have released their official schedule and roster, which includes all four of their 2019 NBA Draft picks.

Here’s all you need to know about the C’s’ action in Vegas:

Schedule (EST)

Saturday, July 6th (Tip off) : Boston vs 76ers at 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, July 8th: Boston vs Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Tuesday, July 9th: Boston vs Denver at 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday, July 11th: Boston vs Memphis 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Roster:

NO PLAYER POS HT WT PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY EXPERIENCE/ YEARS 29 Carsen Edwards G 6-1 200 Purdue/USA R 38 Jon Elmore G 6-3 187 Marshall/USA R 55 Tacko Fall C 7-6 310 Central Florida/Senegal R 43 Javonte Green G 6-4 205 Radford/USA R 26 Aaron Harrison G/F 6-6 210 Kentucky/USA 3 45 Romeo Langford G/F 6-6 215 Indiana/USA R 63 Chinanu Onuaku C 6-9 250 Louisville/USA 2 48 Kendrick Ray G 6-2 188 Kennesaw State/USA R 52 Max Strus G/F 6-6 215 DePaul/USA R 51 Tremont Waters G 5-11 175 Louisianna State/USA R 40 Grant Williams F 6-7 236 Tennessee/USA R 44 Robert Williams C 6-10 240 Texas A&M/USA 1 30 Guerschon Yabusele F 6-8 260 Maine Red Claws/France 2

Summer League Head Coach: Scott Morrison (University of Prince Edward Island)