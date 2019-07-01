The Celtics released their schedule and roster for NBA Summer League
The action begins July 6th.
The NBA is back with the 2019 Summer League at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas. The Celtics have released their official schedule and roster, which includes all four of their 2019 NBA Draft picks.
Here’s all you need to know about the C’s’ action in Vegas:
Schedule (EST)
Saturday, July 6th (Tip off) : Boston vs 76ers at 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, July 8th: Boston vs Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. (NBATV)
Tuesday, July 9th: Boston vs Denver at 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
Thursday, July 11th: Boston vs Memphis 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Roster:
|NO
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY
|
EXPERIENCE/
YEARS
|29
|Carsen Edwards
|G
|6-1
|200
|Purdue/USA
|R
|38
|Jon Elmore
|G
|6-3
|187
|Marshall/USA
|R
|55
|Tacko Fall
|C
|7-6
|310
|Central Florida/Senegal
|R
|43
|Javonte Green
|G
|6-4
|205
|Radford/USA
|R
|26
|Aaron Harrison
|G/F
|6-6
|210
|Kentucky/USA
|3
|45
|Romeo Langford
|G/F
|6-6
|215
|Indiana/USA
|R
|63
|Chinanu Onuaku
|C
|6-9
|250
|Louisville/USA
|2
|48
|Kendrick Ray
|G
|6-2
|188
|Kennesaw State/USA
|R
|52
|Max Strus
|G/F
|6-6
|215
|DePaul/USA
|R
|51
|Tremont Waters
|G
|5-11
|175
|Louisianna State/USA
|R
|40
|Grant Williams
|F
|6-7
|236
|Tennessee/USA
|R
|44
|Robert Williams
|C
|6-10
|240
|Texas A&M/USA
|1
|30
|Guerschon Yabusele
|F
|6-8
|260
|Maine Red Claws/France
|2
Summer League Head Coach: Scott Morrison (University of Prince Edward Island)