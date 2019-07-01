Morning sports update: Kemba Walker explained why he chose the Celtics in free agency

The Yankees offense once again overwhelmed the Red Sox pitching staff to complete the sweep of the London Series on Sunday, 12-8. It was a disappointing end to the international edition of baseball’s famous rivalry, with the Red Sox now making their way to Toronto for the start of a three-game series against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, NBA free agency began with an eruption of news, including reports that both Al Horford and Kyrie Irving are leaving the Celtics. Irving is heading to the Nets, while Horford appears to be heading to the 76ers. Meanwhile, the Celtics are reportedly signing point guard Kemba Walker.

Advertisement

The remaining major free agent to signal his intentions is Kawhi Leonard.

Also, the United States men’s national team achieved an underwhelming 1-0 win over Curacao in the Gold Cup, advancing to the semifinal to play Jamaica on Wednesday:

It wasn't pretty, but the @USMNT is back in the Gold Cup semifinals. Check out the 90' in 90" highlights of their win vs Curacao ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o6QgfMPLUo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2019

What Kemba Walker had to say about becoming a Celtic: After deciding on the Celtics as his free agent destination, Kemba Walker made an appearance on SportsCenter on Sunday night.

“Now it’s about competing at the highest level, which we all know Boston is doing that year in and year out,” Walker said. “I want to be a part of something really special as far as being able to compete at the highest level and give myself the best opportunity to make a run in the playoffs.”

"I gave [the Hornets] every single day I could possibly give them. Now, it's about competing at the highest level …" @KembaWalker tells @notthefakeSVP he wanted to give himself the best chance to make a playoff run. pic.twitter.com/7f3neuZGTO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2019

“When you think of the Celtics, you think of championships, you think of winning and that’s what I’m about,” Walker explained.

For the Celtics, it’s a major addition after the team was unable to keep either Irving or Horford.

“I just felt like Boston was the best fit for me to try and accomplish those kind of goals.”

Trivia: In the 2011 NCAA Tournament National Championship game, Kemba Walker led the University of Connecticut over Brad Stevens and Butler University to cement his legacy in college basketball. Walker was the game’s top scorer with 16 points, but which Butler player was second?

Advertisement

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was Walker’s teammate for part of this past season in Charlotte.

More from Boston.com:

Jaylen Brown welcomed Kemba Walker:

Welcome to the city my guy @KembaWalker 🔥 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 1, 2019

Isaiah Thomas on Kemba Walker joining the Celtics:

📞 @isaiahthomas phoned in earlier to share his thoughts on Kemba Walker becoming a Boston Celtic. Tune in for more on our Celtics free agency special (NOW-8pm on @NBCSBoston) pic.twitter.com/OnKK7h5lsf — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 30, 2019

Thomas also showed his approval for Terry Rozier’s contract:

So happy for my guy!!! https://t.co/u5V55cZEKY — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 30, 2019

Jason McCourty has jokes about NBA free agency:

Bucks now favorites to win it all lol #Twinlife (J-Mac) https://t.co/YquX58AEKi — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) July 1, 2019

Watch the history of NBA rebound leaders through the decades in this chart:

These have been the top rebounders in the NBA over the years. pic.twitter.com/z94dEucuWL — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) June 30, 2019

On this day: In 1920, Hall of Fame pitcher Walter Johnson no-hit the Red Sox at Fenway Park as the Senators won, 1-0. In fact, it would have been a perfect game had it not been for an error by one of Johnson’s perpetually underachieving teammates.

Buy Tickets







“It is to be regretted that an error allowed one Boston player to reach first base,” wrote James C. O’Leary of the Boston Globe. “Otherwise the record, all around, would have been perfect. It was perfect, so far as Johnson himself was concerned.”

Also on this day, in 2012, the Spanish men’s national team reached the zenith of its dynasty, defeating Italy 4-0 to win UEFA Euro 2012 (its third consecutive major tournament victory).

Daily highlight: U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen reached to make a crucial save in the 1-0 win over Curacao on Sunday night.

ZACK STEFFEN! What a save! Leandro Bacuna has Curacao's best chance of the game and forces a huge stop from the reigning USMNT Player of the Year. #GoldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/beJR8HDkxH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2019

Trivia answer: Shelvin Mack