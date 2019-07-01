Michael Jordan thanked Kemba Walker for his time in Charlotte

Kemba Walker might be a Boston Celtic now, but he was recently called “one of the best to ever play” for the Charlotte Hornets by none other than Michael Jordan himself.

The Chairman of the Hornets released a statement Monday where he had nothing but praise for his former guard. He called Walker a “special player with a tremendous heart and a tireless work ethic,” and thanked him for his time in Charlotte.

Here’s his full statement via Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

Michael Jordan statement on Kemba Walker pic.twitter.com/CF6L6tc3Al — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2019

Walker returned the sentiments in a piece written for The Players Tribune. He recalled a special “heart to heart” he had with Jordan right after he was drafted in 2011, when Jordan gave him words of encouragement.

“He just said, “Kemba, we believe in you. I want you to know that. We believe in you, and we expect great things,” Walker wrote. “I’m not exaggerating when I say that those words from MJ changed my life.”