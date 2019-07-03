Celtics re-sign Daniel Theis, Brad Wanamaker

Daniel Theis
Daniel Theis. –Jim Davis /Globe Staff
By
July 3, 2019

Boston is bringing back center Daniel Theis and guard Brad Wanamaker.

Theis received a two-year, $10 million deal, while Wanamaker will get a one-year contract.

Celtics fans are quite familiar with Theis, who averaged 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in a limited role backing up Al Horford and Aron Baynes over the past two seasons. Theis should be in line for a more substantial workload now that both of those players have departed.

Theis has shown promise during his first two years with the Celtics, but a knee injury two years ago that was followed by a foot injury last year limited him, and the presence of Horford and Baynes did not help him, either.

The Celtics’ frontcourt will have an unmistakably international flavor, with Kanter (Turkey), Theis (Germany), Poirier (France), and Yabusele (France).

Wanamaker played in just 36 games last season and averaged 3.9 points.

Brad Wanamaker believes his playing in Europe helped prepare him for the NBA. —Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
