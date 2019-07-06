Kemba Walker deal official, will wear No. 8

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics on Saturday officially completed their sign-and-trade deal with the Hornets that sent Terry Rozier to Charlotte and brought Kemba Walker to Boston.

As the final piece of the deal, the Celtics’ will receive the least favorable of the Nets’ and Knicks’ 2020 second-round picks, which had been previously acquired by Charlotte. Boston will send the Hornets a heavily protected future second-round pick.

Celtics announce Kemba Walker will wear No. 8. Time for fans to dig out their Antoine Walker jerseys. — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) July 7, 2019

Also, the team finalized the draft night trade that sent center Aron Baynes and the No. 24 overall pick to the Suns in exchange for the Bucks’ 2020 first-round pick that Phoenix had previously acquired.

Walker, a three-time All-Star, will wear No. 8 for the Celtics, the same number of a former Celtic with the same name, Antoine Walker, perhaps saving some fans some money on future jersey purchases.

“Kemba has excelled in this league for many years while consistently playing at a level among the NBA’s elite,’’ Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a statement. “His expansive skillset and model of consistency will fit in seamlessly with what we’re trying to accomplish as an organization.’’

Last season, Walker averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The Celtics made the move to clear Baynes’s $5.4 million salary for next season in order to be able to sign Walker to a max contract.