Marcus Morris reportedly signs with San Antonio Spurs

When a media member asked Morris if he would joining the Lakers, Morris posted: “No sir!’’

By
5:48 PM

LAS VEGAS — Former Celtics forward Marcus Morris agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs on Saturday, according to The Athletic.

It was widely believed that Morris, a client of LeBron James’s agency Klutch Sports, was waiting to see if Kawhi Leonard ended up on the Lakers. If he did not, that would have been a logical landing spot for him.

Leonard, of course, agreed to a deal with the Clippers. But on Saturday afternoon, after the Lakers had come to agreements with free agents DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo, Morris made it clear on Twitter that he would not be next.

When a media member asked Morris if he would joining the Lakers, Morris posted: “No sir!’’

The Celtics roster sits at 15 players and they renounced their free agent rights to Morris in order to create the space needed to bring in Walker, so they would only have been able to offer him a veteran’s minimum contract.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA free agency 2019
