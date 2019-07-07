Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak says he doesn’t regret keeping Kemba Walker last year

“I’m not sure that we could have done better six months or a year ago in a trade."

Kemba Walker drives past multiple 76ers during the first half Saturday.
Kemba Walker. –Chuck Burton / AP Photo
By
The AP
July 7, 2019

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said in a conference call with local reporters that he doesn’t regret not trading three-time All-Star Kemba Walker last year when he had a chance — and possibly could have gotten quality players or draft picks in return. Kupchak justified the decision to not move Walker last year by saying the team got point guard Terry Rozier in return in what amounted to be a rare double sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics that was approved by the league Saturday night.

Kupchak said he feels like Rozier is a “lottery pick player” and added that he “doesn’t regret the path we took for one second” in not trading Walker before he became an unrestricted free agent.

Advertisement

“I’m not sure that we could have done better six months or a year ago in a trade,” Kupchak said.

Kupchak said having the All-Star game in Charlotte this past season did not factor into the team’s decision not to trade the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA
New England Patriots defensive back Ken Webster (61) and corner back Joejuan Williams (51) during an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
The Patriots announced the schedule for the first three days of training camp July 8, 2019 | 3:19 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 05: Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on before the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on July 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
MLB
Dave Roberts suggests he wouldn't go to the White House — if the Dodgers win the World Series July 8, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Portraits of the USA women's soccer team members are visible in the windows of a building on Fifth Avenue, in New York, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Women's soccer engages the U.S. every four years, then disappears for most fans like Brigadoon. In the wake of the Americans' record-setting fourth World Cup title Sunday, July 7, 2019, the hard part remains ahead: the weekly work of boosting the National Women's Soccer League. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Soccer
Are U.S. women's soccer players really earning less than men? July 8, 2019 | 1:30 PM
Soccer
The US women’s World Cup triumph was a ratings hit July 8, 2019 | 1:12 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick smiles as he walks off the field during an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Patriots
8 priority areas for the Patriots this season July 8, 2019 | 1:10 PM
Boston MA 5/27/18 Paul Pierce getting pre-broadcast advice from Heather Walker (Celtics senior director of public relations) before the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers during game seven of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
Paul Pierce weighed in on Kemba Walker and an 'aging' Al Horford July 8, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Soccer
Woman injured in 40-foot fall at Gold Cup final July 8, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi shares an update after suffering his second stroke July 8, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Eighty years apart, Rafael Devers and Ted Williams both have cases that they should have been All-Stars before they actually were.
Red Sox
What Rafael Devers and Ted Williams have in common July 8, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Christian Vazquez is greeted by manager Alex Cora after a two-run home run during the second inning.
Red Sox
Price, Vazquez, Bogaerts lead Red Sox over Tigers for sweep July 7, 2019 | 5:07 PM
World Cup final US
Soccer
5 takeaways from the US repeating as World Cup champions July 7, 2019 | 3:40 PM
United States' team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Soccer
U.S. wins record fourth World Cup title July 7, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Rose Lavelle World Cup final
Soccer
US gets fourth World Cup title with 2-0 win over the Netherlands July 7, 2019 | 10:03 AM
Bruins
Peter Cehlarik reportedly signs one-year deal with Bruins July 7, 2019 | 8:39 AM
Rendering for the Polar Park project in Worcester, which will be home to the Red Sox Triple A affiliate.
Red Sox
Worcester to break ground on stadium for Red Sox Triple-A team July 7, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi lead Red Sox to 10-6 win over Tigers July 7, 2019 | 1:20 AM
Kemba Walker is now officially a member of the Celtics.
Celtics
Kemba Walker deal official, will wear No. 8 July 6, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Celtics rookie Tacko Fall, of Senegal, at the team's training facility in Boston.
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' 1st summer league game July 6, 2019 | 9:42 PM
Marcus Morris is reportedly heading to San Antonio.
Celtics
Marcus Morris reportedly signs with San Antonio Spurs July 6, 2019 | 5:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson pauses during the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New York Knicks on Friday.
NBA
Zion Williamson out for summer league with bruised knee July 6, 2019 | 4:52 PM
Megan Rapinoe attends a press conference at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Saturday.
Soccer
On the eve of the World Cup final, Megan Rapinoe calls out FIFA July 6, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Carlos Carrasco is being treated for leukemia. He made the revelation to a TV station in the Dominican Republic, where he was visiting a hospital. Carrasco, who was diagnosed in June, 2019 remains positive about his prognosis and believes he will pitch again this season.
MLB
Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco being treated for leukemia July 6, 2019 | 2:32 PM
NBA
Clippers sign Kawhi Leonard, trade for Paul George July 6, 2019 | 9:28 AM
Players and staff leave the court after an earthquake during an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
NBA
Pelicans-Knicks Summer League game cut short by earthquake July 6, 2019 | 2:25 AM
Soccer
A guide to the World Cup final July 6, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Bruins
Unsatisfied with negotiations, Danton Heinen is taking Bruins to salary arbitration July 5, 2019 | 6:32 PM
Celtics
Dear Nets fans: Here’s what you’re getting in Kyrie Irving July 5, 2019 | 4:50 PM
Tedy Bruschi 2019 Boston Marathon
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi suffers second stroke July 5, 2019 | 1:45 PM
Carles Gil
Soccer
3 takeaways as the Revolution weathered the storm in a 2-1 win over the Rapids July 5, 2019 | 1:31 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski admitted he 'can’t really say' how he'll feel about retirement when football starts July 5, 2019 | 10:31 AM