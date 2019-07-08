Morning Sports Update: Paul Pierce weighed in on Kemba Walker and an ‘aging’ Al Horford

Pierce was vocal about the state of the Celtics, and the departures of Horford and Kyrie Irving.

Boston MA 5/27/18 Paul Pierce getting pre-broadcast advice from Heather Walker (Celtics senior director of public relations) before the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers during game seven of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Paul Pierce getting pre-broadcast advice from Heather Walker before the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers during game seven of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden. –photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
By
July 8, 2019

The Red Sox completed a sweep the Detroit Tigers Sunday with a 6-3 win. The offense delivered: Christian Vasquez’s two-run home run in the second inning gave the Sox a 2-1 lead and was one of nine Boston hits on the day.  David Price allowed one run in five innings to earn his seventh win. This is Boston’s fourth-straight win ahead of the All-Star break.

The United States women’s national soccer team won their second consecutive-World Cup title Sunday in a 2-0 victory against the Netherlands.

Paul Pierce on the state of the Celtics:

While the departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford seemed to put the Celtics at a loss, Paul Pierce “never thought they were in a bad position” to begin with. He told the Boston Herald on Sunday:

Advertisement

“You’ve still got a chance to develop the young guys. And I think Kemba Walker is a great pickup. They’re still a threat in the East.”

One issue throughout last season was team chemistry. Pierce believes that the addition of Walker — and the subtraction of Irving — could improve things.

“I mean, talent don’t always win. We’ve seen that plenty of times. It’s about fit.. It’s about how you get along with your teammates and how the chemistry is. And that’s a strength of Kemba’s, so hopefully it’ll work out.”

Critical of Irving, Pierce subliminally hinted at his leadership: “Some people ask for the pressure and some people can deal with it, Some people can’t. We’ll see what happens now, because it looks like he’s [Irving] got pretty much the same thing in Brooklyn, especially now with KD (Kevin Durant) out.”

While he thinks the departure of Horford was a “tough loss,” Pierce believes it was the right move. He called Horford an, “aging player who’s been on the decline,” and thinks the Celtics, “weren’t ready to commit that much money to him, and I probably wouldn’t have either.”

Advertisement

More from Boston.com:

 

Celtics’ young core stepping up, Tacko Fall and all: Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics’ NBA Summer League team beat the Sixers’ squad 96-82 in both teams’ Summer League debut. A solid performance from Grant Williams proved promising, while Tacko Fall became the crowd favorite. He finished with six-points, four rebounds and earned a shoutout from teammate Enes Kanter.

“Coco is terrific”: Coco Gauff is dominating Wimbledon, and her stunning victory on July 5 is earning her high praise from not only Snoop Dog and Serena Williams but her “role model” Michelle Obama. The former First Lady tweeted about the 15-year old after she beat Polona Hercog of Slovenia 3-6, 7-6, and 7-5.

Buy Tickets

TOPICS: Celtics NBA NBA Draft 2019 Soccer Tennis Kemba Walker
FILE - MARCH 25, 2019: Rob Gronkowski, the NFL tight end who helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowl titles and is a near certain Hall of Fame pick, announced his retirement from football March 24, 2019 in an Instagram post. FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts with Rob Gronkowski #87 during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski reportedly played catch with Tom Brady July 9, 2019 | 9:57 AM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo is working with Tom Brady's quarterback guru July 9, 2019 | 2:18 AM
Patriots
It appears the Patriots won't be making a White House visit July 8, 2019 | 5:26 PM
New England Patriots defensive back Ken Webster (61) and corner back Joejuan Williams (51) during an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
The Patriots announced the schedule for the first three days of training camp July 8, 2019 | 3:19 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 05: Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on before the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on July 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
MLB
Dave Roberts suggests he wouldn't go to the White House — if the Dodgers win the World Series July 8, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Portraits of the USA women's soccer team members are visible in the windows of a building on Fifth Avenue, in New York, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Women's soccer engages the U.S. every four years, then disappears for most fans like Brigadoon. In the wake of the Americans' record-setting fourth World Cup title Sunday, July 7, 2019, the hard part remains ahead: the weekly work of boosting the National Women's Soccer League. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Soccer
Are U.S. women's soccer players really earning less than men? July 8, 2019 | 1:30 PM
Soccer
The US women’s World Cup triumph was a ratings hit July 8, 2019 | 1:12 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick smiles as he walks off the field during an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Patriots
8 priority areas for the Patriots this season July 8, 2019 | 1:10 PM
Soccer
Woman injured in 40-foot fall at Gold Cup final July 8, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi shares an update after suffering his second stroke July 8, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Eighty years apart, Rafael Devers and Ted Williams both have cases that they should have been All-Stars before they actually were.
Red Sox
What Rafael Devers and Ted Williams have in common July 8, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Christian Vazquez is greeted by manager Alex Cora after a two-run home run during the second inning.
Red Sox
Price, Vazquez, Bogaerts lead Red Sox over Tigers for sweep July 7, 2019 | 5:07 PM
World Cup final US
Soccer
5 takeaways from the US repeating as World Cup champions July 7, 2019 | 3:40 PM
United States' team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Soccer
U.S. wins record fourth World Cup title July 7, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Kemba Walker drives past multiple 76ers during the first half Saturday.
Celtics
Hornets GM says he doesn’t regret keeping Kemba Walker last year July 7, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Rose Lavelle World Cup final
Soccer
US gets fourth World Cup title with 2-0 win over the Netherlands July 7, 2019 | 10:03 AM
Bruins
Peter Cehlarik reportedly signs one-year deal with Bruins July 7, 2019 | 8:39 AM
Rendering for the Polar Park project in Worcester, which will be home to the Red Sox Triple A affiliate.
Red Sox
Worcester to break ground on stadium for Red Sox Triple-A team July 7, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi lead Red Sox to 10-6 win over Tigers July 7, 2019 | 1:20 AM
Kemba Walker is now officially a member of the Celtics.
Celtics
Kemba Walker deal official, will wear No. 8 July 6, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Celtics rookie Tacko Fall, of Senegal, at the team's training facility in Boston.
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' 1st summer league game July 6, 2019 | 9:42 PM
Marcus Morris is reportedly heading to San Antonio.
Celtics
Marcus Morris reportedly signs with San Antonio Spurs July 6, 2019 | 5:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson pauses during the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New York Knicks on Friday.
NBA
Zion Williamson out for summer league with bruised knee July 6, 2019 | 4:52 PM
Megan Rapinoe attends a press conference at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Saturday.
Soccer
On the eve of the World Cup final, Megan Rapinoe calls out FIFA July 6, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Carlos Carrasco is being treated for leukemia. He made the revelation to a TV station in the Dominican Republic, where he was visiting a hospital. Carrasco, who was diagnosed in June, 2019 remains positive about his prognosis and believes he will pitch again this season.
MLB
Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco being treated for leukemia July 6, 2019 | 2:32 PM
NBA
Clippers sign Kawhi Leonard, trade for Paul George July 6, 2019 | 9:28 AM
Players and staff leave the court after an earthquake during an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
NBA
Pelicans-Knicks Summer League game cut short by earthquake July 6, 2019 | 2:25 AM
Soccer
A guide to the World Cup final July 6, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Bruins
Unsatisfied with negotiations, Danton Heinen is taking Bruins to salary arbitration July 5, 2019 | 6:32 PM
Celtics
Dear Nets fans: Here’s what you’re getting in Kyrie Irving July 5, 2019 | 4:50 PM