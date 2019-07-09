6 things to know about Celtics prospect Tacko Fall

It has been hard to miss Tacko Fall in the Las Vegas Summer League.

That’s not just because of his height.

Fall, who stands 7 feet 6 inches tall, has captured significant crowd support despite being only signed to an Exhibit 10 contract, a non-guaranteed deal that gives the Celtics the right to send him to the G League.

It’s unlikely he will see any time with the Celtics in the immediate future, but with the attention he is garnering, he is one player worth keeping an eye on.

Here are some things to know about Fall:

SENEGAL AND SOCCER — Elhadji Serigne Tacko Diop Fall is his full name. He grew up in Dakar, Senegal, where he primarily played soccer. An encounter with Ibrahima N’Diaye, who runs a basketball academy, introduced Fall to the sport.

NEW HOME, NEW SPORT — Fall played just two seasons of organized basketball in the United States before college. Fall, a devout Muslim, attended Liberty Christian Prep in Tavares, Fla. He averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks as a senior, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

VIRAL ON VINE — During one high school game, Fall served as the secondary star in a popular 2014 Vine video that showed another player’s frustration with having to guard Fall.

FUTURE STEVE JOBS? — Although Fall is pursuing an NBA career, he has expressed interest in working in technology, and in high school he mentioned his interest in bio­chemistry and engineering. “If I could be LeBron James or Steve Jobs, I would be Steve Jobs,’’ he told Bleacher Report in 2015. “Your athleticism will fade one day, but your knowledge will last forever.’’

UCF LEGACY — Fall played four seasons at University of Central Florida and became the Orlando school’s all-time leader in blocked shots (280). His 887 rebounds are third in school history.

AT THE BIG DANCE — Fall helped the Knights reach the NCAA tourney last season, their first appearance since 2005. UCF lost, 77-76, to top-seeded Duke in the second round.

Fall scored 15 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and blocked 3 shots in the game.