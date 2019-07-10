Read Al Horford’s thank-you note to the Celtics

Al Horford will join the Philadelphia Sixers, as was announced on July 10. The NBA All-Star spent three years on the Boston Celtics, averaging 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season, but decided to become a free agent in June.

The Celtics didn’t want to lose Horford. President of basketball operations Danny Ainge said that re-structering Horford’s contract was on “the priority list,” while head coach Brad Stevens told the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach on July 9 that Horford was “wanted back”.

Horford, however, decided to play elsewhere. In a farewell note, he thanked the Celtics organization and fans for their support during his time in Boston:

“You welcomed me with open arms 3 years ago,” Horford wrote. “We had a goal to raise another banner in the rafters. We fell short of that goal. I appreciate everyone in Boston. Ownership, front office, coaches and teammates. Most important, thank you to all the fans. Thank you Boston!”