Morning Sports Update: Brad Stevens said he ‘admires’ Tacko Fall after Summer League performances

The Boston Celtics are currently undefeated in NBA Summer League with a record of 3-0 after Tuesday’s win against the Denver Nuggets, 95-82. A solid team effort defensively helped contribute to the win, as well as an offensive performance by leading-scorer Carson Edwards, who despite coming off the bench scored a game-high 23 points. Grant Williams had 16 points and 8 rebounds, while Tacko Fall posted 4 points, but almost forgot to take his warm ups off.

It's Tacko Fall time…. but he almost forgot to take off his warmup 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FBKzHWki5i — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 10, 2019

USA Women’s soccer World Cup champion Sam Mewis thanked her family and the Boston-community for their support throughout her athletic pursuits. The Weymouth native played a vital role on the women’s national team, assisting Rose Levelle’s second goal of the game to lift USA to a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands. She spoke to the Boston Herald Tuesday:

There were parts of (my soccer career) that was, ahead of today’s planned ticket tape parade in New York City really challenging, but having good resources and good people in your corner to help you can be so instrumental. So to all the people back home in Boston who played a hand in helping me get here, I am really just so grateful to them.” “When something this big happens, you really look at where it started and having them there, it just feels like I owe it to (my family) because I obviously wouldn’t have made it without them.”

Advertisement

The USWNT are hosting their celebratory parade Wednesday in New York City.

More from Boston.com:

Brad Stevens on Tacko Fall

Tacko Fall continues to impress during NBA Summer League with his ability to bring excitement to the Boston Celtics. Fans have nicknamed him “Tacko Tuesday”, perhaps after LeBron James’s family dinner tradition.

Do you know what day it is? pic.twitter.com/7aDLeybAI0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 10, 2019

Celtics head Coach Brad Stevens “admires” the rookie for the energy he brings, on and off the court:

“You know what I love about Tacko is he’s got the whole place buzzing and it doesn’t affect who he is,” Brad Stevens said. “He’s got a wonderful humility about him. He has what seems to me to be a real self-assuredness. I really admire him because he walks in the building and everybody is talking about him.” “He dunks and lands on his feet and he’s still hanging on the rim and everybody’s talking about it. My daughter and son are watching the games to watch him. But I admire all the things about him not only on the court but off the court.”

Throughout the Celtic’s 3 game-winning streak, Fall has put up a solid effort, though he is currently unsigned and playing on an Exhibit 10-contract with the team. So far he is averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1 block per game with a 77 percent field-goal percentage. He dropped 12-points against the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 9, and posted two solid dunks in yesterday’s win against the Denver Nuggets.

TOSS IT UP TO TACKO 🌮🌮🌮 pic.twitter.com/u90opiA3rp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 10, 2019

He also had a charge on Nuggets rookie Brandon Goodwin, who joked that the 7-foot-7 center “tried to kill” him.

Tacko tried to kill me — Brandon Goodwin (@goodysav) July 10, 2019

It’s all fun and games in Vegas.

Enes Kanter’s “Cheat Day” meal

Celtic’s big man is all over social media, and on July 9 he gave fans an inside-look at his food choices that include burgers, pizza, sushi and hot dogs…all at once.

Alex Cora and Dave Roberts during the All-Star Game:



Advertisement

The MLB All-Star’s Midsummer Classic kicked off on July 9, with Red Sox’ Alex Cora managing the American League and Dodger’s Dave Roberts leading the National League. This is Cora’s first game as an All-star coach, and fans had the opportunity to hear from him and Roberts chat during the fourth inning.

Cora’s All Stars won 4-3.