Celtics waive Guerschon Yabusele

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics on Wednesday waived forward Guerschon Yabusele, a league source confirmed, ending a disappointing stay in Boston for the 16th overall pick of the 2016 draft.

Yabusele averaged just 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over 74 games during his two seasons with the Celtics. The year he was drafted, he spent one season playing for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association before joining the NBA.

The Celtics had a chance to part ways with Yabusele at year’s end without any financial hit, but last October they picked up his $3.1 million option for the 2019-20 season. A league source said Wednesday that Boston elected to pick up the option in hopes that Yabusele would show signs of further development, but also to have his salary to use for matching purposes in a potential offseason trade. He was a part of several offers, the source said, but that trade never materialized.