Reports: Father of Celtics draft pick Tremont Waters found dead in Conn. hotel

The father of Celtics second-round draft pick Tremont Waters was found dead Thursday in a Connecticut hotel room, WCVB reports.

Edward Waters Jr. was found unresponsive at the Super 8 Hotel in West Haven and pronounced dead, according to the station.

The Connecticut Post reports that officers responded to a report of an injured or sick person around noon at the hotel and that detectives are investigating Waters’s death as an untimely death.

Update: The New Haven Register reported Friday that Edward Waters Jr.’s death was ruled a suicide by the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Tremont Waters, who grew up in New Haven and was the 51st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, signed a contract with the Celtics earlier this week. A spokesperson for the Celtics did not immediately return a request for comment.