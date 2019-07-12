Reports: Father of Celtics draft pick Tremont Waters found dead in Conn. hotel

Edward Waters Jr. was reportedly found unresponsive at the Super 8 Hotel in West Haven and pronounced dead.

Boston Celtics 2019 NBA basketball draft player, Tremont Waters speaks during a news conference to introduce the new team players, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Tremont Waters speaks during a June news conference. –Elise Amendola / AP
updated at 3:45 PM

The father of Celtics second-round draft pick Tremont Waters was found dead Thursday in a Connecticut hotel room, WCVB reports.

Edward Waters Jr. was found unresponsive at the Super 8 Hotel in West Haven and pronounced dead, according to the station.

The Connecticut Post reports that officers responded to a report of an injured or sick person around noon at the hotel and that detectives are investigating Waters’s death as an untimely death.

Update: The New Haven Register reported Friday that Edward Waters Jr.’s death was ruled a suicide by the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Tremont Waters, who grew up in New Haven and was the 51st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, signed a contract with the Celtics earlier this week. A spokesperson for the Celtics did not immediately return a request for comment.

Tremont Waters, then a senior point guard at Notre Dame High School, with his parents, Vanessa and Edward Waters Jr. —New Haven Register
TOPICS: Celtics Local Connecticut
