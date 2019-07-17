AgeChallenge: Here’s a glimpse at what Boston athletes could look like in 50 years

The #AgeChallenge is sweeping the internet. Thanks to the old-age filter on FaceApp, celebrities, athletes, and others have joined in the fun by posting photos of themselves appearing older than they are.

What would current Boston athletes look like in 50 years? Only time will tell, but social media humored fans with their own versions of current players, from Tom Brady to Tacko Fall.

Here are a few.

Brock Holt, J.D Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers:

They grow up so fast. Also we’re sorry. pic.twitter.com/wpE0gS8H1u — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 16, 2019

Tom Brady:

The year is 2050.@TomBrady is still the starting quarterback of the @Patriots and leading his team to the Super Bowl for the ____ time. pic.twitter.com/j2Q9fvWrcY — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 16, 2019

Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown

Enes Kanter and Kemba Walker:

Tacko Fall: