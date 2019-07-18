Celtics plan to sign Javonte Green to two-year contract

Boston Celtics' Javonte Green plays against the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Javonte Green showed his athleticism and defensive skills in the Las Vegas Summer League. –John Locher/AP Photo
By
July 18, 2019

Guard Javonte Green is planning to sign a two-year contract with the Celtics with a partial guarantee in the first year and a non-guaranteed second year, according to a league source.

Green, 26, whose athleticism and defensive skills were on full display during the Las Vegas Summer League, is expected to be one of several players vying for the final roster opening that was created when the team waived Guerschon Yabusele last week, league sources said.

Green, a former Radford standout who had spent the past few years overseas, averaged 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds during summer league play.

“I don’t know what is ahead in his future,’’ Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said on Wednesday, “but he played really well for us in this summer too and he’s proven he can find a good role in the NBA too if that’s what he wants.’’

