‘I’m loving this place’: Enes Kanter gave an inside look at his favorite parts of the Celtics’ practice facility

Enes Kanter isn’t just enjoying his time in Boston so far. He’s loving it.

The Celtics center officially signed his contract with the Celtics on Wednesday, and will wear No. 11 next season. He was welcomed to the team at a press conference held at the Auerbach Center in Boston.

In a 40-second video posted to Twitter on Thursday, Kanter gave a mini tour of the newly built facility.

I’m loving this place 💯 pic.twitter.com/pQmGjgSxIL — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 18, 2019

“This might be the best practice facility,” he said while looking over the two full-sized parquet basketball courts. Then he showed the front entrance of the facility, which features images of all 17 of the C’s championship banners.

“Man they have a lot,” he said while zooming in on the empty banner that was hung after the Celtics’ championship in 2008. (It’s meant to motive the team, according to former Celtics guard Ray Allen.)

“2020!” he proclaimed.

In the end of the video, he showed fans his “favorite picture” in the facility: a full-sized poster of the Big 3: Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen.

“I’m loving this place,” he said.