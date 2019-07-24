Brad Stevens gives back to the community through annual suit drive

Celtics coach Brad Stevens is once again participating in the 12th annual Men’s Wearhouse Suit Drive this month.

“It was a no brainer to get involved,” Stevens said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Stevens said he first learned about the initiative through the NBA Coaches Association. Because the NBACA has a partnership with Joseph Abboud — a Boston-based menswear designer that outfits coaches with suits throughout the season — Stevens felt it was only fitting to pay the gesture forward.

“When we have some gently used suits that we’ve worn and are able to give those back, I think a lot of the head coaches around the league do that,” he said.

Advertisement

More than 700 Men’s Wearhouse locations across the country are collecting donations, which will then be distributed to organizations that assist unemployed individuals trying to rejoin the workforce. In addition to supplying individuals with business attire, the organizations assist with résumé-building and interview prep, among other things.

“I remember being a 22-year-old entering and workforce and remembering, ‘Oh my gosh, look how expensive that suit is,’” Stevens said. “I know that some people aren’t in a position to be able to afford them, so the more that we can to provide those things is important because we are so overly blessed with the support that we’ve gotten.”