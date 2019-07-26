Jayson Tatum played 1-on-1 with Chris Paul and Bradley Beal

Jayson Tatum is having a busy summer. The Celtics small forward received an invitation to join Team USA for training camp in August, and has been in the gym working on his game.

Tatum’s trainer, Drew Hanlen, posted a video from a workout session Tatum had with Bradley Beal and Chris Paul on Thursday.

Hanlen told the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach about their training plan this summer:

“Driving and getting downhill through contact and being able to finish around the rim is our No. 1 focus,” he said. “And then consistency when he’s shooting off the dribble or off a full-speed move from the 3-point line. Those are our two things, just getting to the rim and drawing fouls, and finishing when you do get to the rim, and then consistency with threes.”

“He’s as locked in as I’ve ever seen him. He’s very, very locked in.”

Tatum also shared photos from the workout session, via instagram.