Celtics rookie Tremont Waters wrote a note to his late father on social media

Celtics rookie Tremont Waters took to Instagram on Saturday to honor his late father, Edward B. Waters, who died of an apparent suicide Thursday, July 11.

Waters, the 51st pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, called his father a soldier and a fighter, praising him for building from the ground up to help shape Waters into the man he is today.

“No matter the circumstances at hand or what you were going through you figured it out,” Waters wrote. “That’s a trait that’s hard to find because it has to come from within. Deep down you made a promise to yourself that you would be a much better father than yours was to you… you did exactly that.”

Advertisement

Waters acknowledged that he and his father had their ups and downs, but he said they continued to push through it all. Instead of detailing his current grief, Waters opted to focus on the bigger picture, like he said his father would have wanted him to.

“There’s nothing that can stop us now….” Waters wrote. “NOTHING.”

Expressing his love and promising not to let him down, Waters closed with a quote he attributed to his father: “Life’s a game of chess, not checkers.”

Waters, who grew up in Connecticut and played two years at Louisiana State University, recently signed a two-way deal with the Celtics.