Jayson Tatum defended LeBron James from criticism over celebrating son’s alley-oop

Though they play for historic rivals, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum are on the same page when it comes to supporting their children.

Video recently emerged of James emphatically celebrating his 14-year-old son, LeBron James Jr., throwing down an alley-oop in the Big Time Tournament in Las Vegas.

This elicited a degree of criticism as some thought James went too far in his celebrations.

Tatum, who is also a father, tweeted a defense of James, noting that, “I can’t wait till my son get older and I get to support him with whatever he wants to do!”

With so many fathers not supporting there kids we get upset because he is genuinely happy for his son! Lol that’s crazy I can’t wait till my son get older and I get to support him with whatever he wants to do! https://t.co/pUCZOlZreD — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 29, 2019

Tatum’s son, Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., isn’t old enough to be playing organized basketball. Still, the younger Tatum made a notable cameo at NBA All-Star Weekend earlier in 2019.