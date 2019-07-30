Jayson Tatum defended LeBron James from criticism over celebrating son’s alley-oop

"I can’t wait till my son get older and I get to support him with whatever he wants to do!"

LeBron James Jayson Tatum
LeBron James struggles to retain possession against Jaylen Brown, left, and Jayson Tatum, right, in a Celtics-Lakers game in 2019. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
July 30, 2019

Though they play for historic rivals, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum are on the same page when it comes to supporting their children.

Video recently emerged of James emphatically celebrating his 14-year-old son, LeBron James Jr., throwing down an alley-oop in the Big Time Tournament in Las Vegas.

This elicited a degree of criticism as some thought James went too far in his celebrations.

Tatum, who is also a father, tweeted a defense of James, noting that, “I can’t wait till my son get older and I get to support him with whatever he wants to do!”

Tatum’s son, Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., isn’t old enough to be playing organized basketball. Still, the younger Tatum made a notable cameo at NBA All-Star Weekend earlier in 2019.

Advertisement

TOPICS: Celtics NBA
Soccer
Jill Ellis reportedly steps down as United States Women's National Team coach July 30, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Patriots coach Bill Parcells and owner Robert Kraft arrived off stage together.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should Bill Parcells be in the Patriots' Hall of Fame? July 30, 2019 | 12:51 PM
Le'Veon Bell participates during practice at training camp.
NFL
Le'Veon Bell is sorry he ruined your 2018 fantasy team July 30, 2019 | 11:53 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2016, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneel during the national anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
Panthers' Eric Reid says he'll continue to kneel during national anthem July 30, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Marcus Smart and Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Marcus Smart discussed Kyrie Irving and the Celtics' disappointing season in ESPN interview July 30, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Sports
Arms race ahead of MLB trade window shutting Wednesday July 30, 2019 | 3:14 AM
NFL
Judge rules Roger Goodell should be questioned under oath about Saints 'no-call' July 29, 2019 | 11:06 PM
Patriots
What Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft said about Rodney Harrison during his Hall of Fame induction July 29, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Kyle Giersdorf celebrates as he holds up the trophy after winning the Fortnite World Cup.
Sports News
'Bugha' Lives the teenage dream by winning $3 million for playing 'Fortnite' July 29, 2019 | 8:03 PM
Andrew Benintendi celebrates his 2 run home run.
Red Sox
The Yankees are still on top, but the Red Sox are surging July 29, 2019 | 7:59 PM
9-26-2004:Boston,MA:GLOBE STAFF PHOTO/JIM DAVIS:The final regular season home game of the 2004 season at Fenway Park saw the Red Sox defeat the Yankees 11-4, and they did it in front of a crowd of fans who made team history, as Boston sold every seat to every home game this year. Some of the faithful in the front row near the home dugout celebrated with DH David Ortiz (right), who has just scored in the sixth inning to make the score 10-2 at the time. Library Tag 09272004 Sports Page One (skybox)
Red Sox
'Big Papi will be back soon' July 29, 2019 | 3:06 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick told Willie McGinest will be different with the Patriots defense in 2019 July 29, 2019 | 1:06 PM
Patriots safety Rodney Harrison is in tears as the confetti swarms around him after the Patriots victory.
Patriots
Here's who's in the Patriots Hall of Fame July 29, 2019 | 12:55 PM
@davidortiz
Red Sox
David Ortiz celebrated his return home with family July 29, 2019 | 12:21 PM
Honoree Jennifer Lopez, left, poses in the winner's walk with the Fashion icon award with Alex Rodriguez at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, June 3, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Red Sox
Jennifer Lopez surprised Alex Rodriguez with a birthday cake during Red Sox-Yankees July 29, 2019 | 10:33 AM
Edwin Diaz
Red Sox
Here's the latest Red Sox trade report before the looming deadline July 29, 2019 | 9:50 AM
Red Sox
A sweep would have been nice, but Red Sox may be on right track July 29, 2019 | 9:31 AM
The first of Boston's two massive weeks against Tampa and New York was a qualified success, but the second is just as critical.
Red Sox
Chris Sale took a little starch out of the Red Sox' big statement week July 29, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Megan Rapinoe and Allie Long celebrated their 2019 World Cup victory for the United Sates Women's National Soccer Team prior to taking on the Chicago Red Stars.
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe, conquering hero, returns to cheers but not to action July 28, 2019 | 11:09 PM
Didi Gregorius hit a two-run home run during the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Yankees beat Red Sox 9-6, avoid 4-game sweep July 28, 2019 | 10:59 PM
MLB
What Terry Francona had to say about Trevor Bauer's on-mound outburst July 28, 2019 | 9:07 PM
Sam Travis (59), Andrew Benintendi (16), Jackie Bradley Jr. (19), and Mookie Betts (50) stand as two F-15s from the 104th fighter wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base fly over Fenway Park on Sunday.
Red Sox
Red Sox are struggling no longer July 28, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Patriots defensive lineman Michael Bennett faces reporters following practice Sunday.
Patriots
5 things Michael Bennett said after his 1st practice with the Patriots July 28, 2019 | 4:21 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with defensive lineman Michael Bennett during Patriots training camp Sunday.
Patriots
6 notes and observations from Day 4 of Patriots training camp July 28, 2019 | 2:34 PM
CC Sabathia pitches during the first inning against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
CC Sabathia put on injured list again by Yankees with knee inflammation July 28, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Tremont Waters, a senior point guard at Notre Dame High School, with his parents, Vanessa and Edward Waters at his side, makes a verbal commitment to play Division 1 college basketball at Georgetown University.
Celtics
Celtics rookie Tremont Waters wrote a note to his late father on social media July 28, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Brian Johnson said he feels good and is ready to come back.
Red Sox
Brian Johnson likely to start vs. Yankees in doubleheader next Saturday July 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius comes down with the high throw as Sam Travis steals second base during the sixth inning Saturday.
MLB
The Yankees and their terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week July 27, 2019 | 11:44 PM
Carles Gil celebrates a penalty kick goal against Orlando City Soccer Club on Saturday.
Soccer
Revolution beat Orlando City to push unbeaten streak to 11 July 27, 2019 | 9:22 PM
Andrew Benintendi celebrates his solo home run with Sam Travis on Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox rough up Yankees once again in 9-5 win July 27, 2019 | 8:51 PM