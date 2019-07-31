Kendrick Perkins invoked Tom Brady in the LeBron James parenting controversy

"I wonder if Tom Brady was to show up at his son's football game... would people have anything to say?!"

Cleveland, OH: 5-21-18: The Cavaliers LeBron James (left) brings teammate Kendrick Perkins (right) out of his seat follwoing a third quarter basket. The Boston Celtics visited the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game Four of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series at the Quicken Loans Arena. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Kendrick Perkins, who played with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, defended James following criticism at his son's basketball game. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
12:58 PM

When it comes to the recent LeBron James criticism, Kendrick Perkins is not having it.

After he lost his shoe in excitement at his son’s dunk at the Big Time Tournament in Las Vegas last Saturday, James received immense backlash for his outburst on the court. Perkins, however, believes that his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate was “having fun with it.”

James’s  dunk show before the game only added to the controversy. Still, Perkins took his argument even further by wondering if someone like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady would be criticized for supporting his son at a football game the way James did:

Advertisement

“I wonder if Tom Brady was to show up at his son football game and was throwing deep routes to the wide receivers during pregame,” Perkins tweeted. “Would people have anything to say?!” Others also came to James’s defense, such as Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who said he’d be just as supportive for his own son, and former Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, who called James a “dope” dad.

While James has not addressed the situation directly, he did retweet the video and commented: “Dior/Tezzo connection knocked me out of my sneak! Love being around my lil bros watching them playing the game they love. But for real my shoe really jump off my foot in excitement as well on that play.”

 

 

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Tom Brady
