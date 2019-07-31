Kendrick Perkins invoked Tom Brady in the LeBron James parenting controversy

When it comes to the recent LeBron James criticism, Kendrick Perkins is not having it.

After he lost his shoe in excitement at his son’s dunk at the Big Time Tournament in Las Vegas last Saturday, James received immense backlash for his outburst on the court. Perkins, however, believes that his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate was “having fun with it.”

I guess Bron should walk in with secret service and say no pictures and autographs and sit there with his legs crossed and just a couple of claps huh? That man is at His first Born Basketball game supporting his son and having fun with it! https://t.co/Vmh4itMv6Z — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 30, 2019

James’s dunk show before the game only added to the controversy. Still, Perkins took his argument even further by wondering if someone like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady would be criticized for supporting his son at a football game the way James did:

I wonder if Tom Brady was to show up at his son football game and was throwing deep routes to the wide receivers during pregame would people have anything to say?! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 30, 2019

Advertisement

“I wonder if Tom Brady was to show up at his son football game and was throwing deep routes to the wide receivers during pregame,” Perkins tweeted. “Would people have anything to say?!” Others also came to James’s defense, such as Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who said he’d be just as supportive for his own son, and former Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, who called James a “dope” dad.

While James has not addressed the situation directly, he did retweet the video and commented: “Dior/Tezzo connection knocked me out of my sneak! Love being around my lil bros watching them playing the game they love. But for real my shoe really jump off my foot in excitement as well on that play.”