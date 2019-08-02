Morning sports update: Jayson Tatum thinks he played a ‘big part’ in Kemba Walker joining the Celtics

"I answered all the questions he had."

Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum at an Abercrombie & Fitch event in Boston on Thursday night. Tatum offered thoughts about Kemba Walker. –Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images



The Rays completed a Fenway Park sweep of the Red Sox on Thursday night, 9-4. Boston has lost four in a row and is now 3.5 games out of the second American League wild card spot.

The Red Sox begin a crucial four-game series against the Yankees tonight in New York at 7:05 p.m.

Jayson Tatum’s role in Kemba Walker signing with the Celtics: Though Kyrie Irving left Boston in free agency, the Celtics recovered in the offseason with the signing of Kemba Walker. Jayson Tatum recently spoke about his role in Walker’s decision to choose Boston.

“I think I had a big part with him coming here. I was with him in Paris,” Tatum said of Walker. “I never told him to come, but I told him I would love for him to join the team and told him how it was. Obviously everybody has to do what’s best for themselves, and I’m happy for him.”

The two players spent time together in Paris earlier this summer for a Jordan Brand event.

“I just told him about Boston, the city, the atmosphere, our fans, the culture, the coaching staff,” Tatum explained. “I answered all the questions he had.”

Trivia: The Red Sox have had issues with starting pitching in 2019, but it might not fully compare to the level set by one Boston pitcher who posted a staggering 5.59 ERA over 215.2 innings in an entire season. Who was this player who posted the highest ERA of any Red Sox pitcher to have completed at least 200 innings in a season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He eventually became a closer, leading the American League in saves for one season in the 1990s.

More from Boston.com:

The drive of Ty Law: Before he’s inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, it’s worth looking back on the story of how longtime Patriots cornerback Ty Law earned his place in football’s hallowed hall. Recently, Boston Globe columnist Christopher L. Gasper dove into Law’s story, and how he was motivated by a continual line of skeptics. [Boston Globe]

Bill Lee’s take on Chris Sale: “I like Sale,” said former Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee of the current team’s ace. “I love his guts.” Lee, when recently asked about Sale’s issues this season, offered his own theory.

“He throws across his body, which gives him the ability to throw harder,” said Lee. “It makes you pitch inside hard but he cannot pitch away. He has to back door you away but none of his stuff pronates. Everything I did went away, then I bit inside. With Sale … he pounds inside but can’t go away. When he hangs his changeup or if he takes a little off and throws a cutter and makes a mistake, it’s going into the right-handed hitters’ power and they’re wearing him out.” [WEEI]

The “First Take” take on Tom Brady’s contract situation:

On this day: In 1996, the U.S. men’s basketball team won gold in the Atlanta Summer Games:

Daily highlight: Broncos receiver Juwann Winfree made an acrobatic catch to score the game-winning touchdown in the Hall of Fame game against the Falcons on Thursday night:

Trivia answer: Tom Gordon

