Marcus Smart says the Celtics are already building team chemistry

Monday marked the beginning of Team USA’s training camp to prepare for the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Four members of the Boston Celtics are currently a part of the roster, with Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart all suiting up for Team USA this summer.

In an interview with Chris Forsberg from NBC Sports Boston, Smart talked about how playing on Team USA will be a great team building experience for the four Celtics players involved.

“It feels good, to build our camaraderie right now before the season even starts,” said Smart. “So when the season starts we have a hint of what everyone wants to do and a feel for everybody.”

Advertisement

Smart also talked about how the Celtics group have been spending time off the court with each other too.

“Jayson, Jaylen, Kemba, and I went to dinner last night and just talked.”

When asked how important it is to build relationships on a team, Smart said, “It’s huge.”

Team USA begins FIBA World Cup play on Sept. 1, in Shanghai, China against the Czech Republic.