Here’s the Celtics’ preseason schedule

The Boston Celtics released their preseason schedule Friday afternoon. The Celtics are set to play four preseason games, two at home and two on the road.

The Celtics’ first game will be against the Charlotte Hornets on October 6, at the TD Garden. This will be Terry Rozier’s first game with the Hornets, and his first game in Boston not wearing a Celtics jersey. The preseason opener will also mark the first game for Celtics point guard Kemba Walker against his former team, the Hornets.

Boston will go on to play the Magic at the Amway Center in Orlando, and the Cavaliers twice, once at the TD Garden and once in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The NBA regular season schedule is set to be released Monday at 3 p.m EST.