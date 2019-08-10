USA Basketball plays first scrimmage in advance of World Cup

Jayson Tatum scored 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: Jayson Tatum #34 of the 2019 USA Men's National Team looks to pass during the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Blue-White exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on August 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Jayson Tatum looks to pass. –Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET
By
TIM REYNOLDS
AP,
12:50 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The first order of business for USA Basketball on Friday night was thanking its fans, so Donovan Mitchell grabbed a microphone to deliver the pregame message.

He got right to the point.

“We look forward to going out to China, representing the USA, and winning the gold,” Mitchell said.

And now, the first step of getting ready for an unprecedented third straight Basketball World Cup title is complete.

USA Basketball held its Blue-White game to wrap up a week of training camp in Las Vegas, and the Blue squad — the national team candidates, for the most part — had little trouble in beating the White squad composed mostly of young up-and-coming NBA players, 97-78. Jayson Tatum scored 17 points for the Blue, which got 14 from Kemba Walker and 12 from De’Aaron Fox.

Advertisement

Everybody who was supposed to play did, new U.S. coach Gregg Popovich got to tinker with a lot of combinations and no one got seriously hurt — thankfully, there was no reprise of the scene like the one five years ago during a USA Basketball exhibition game in Las Vegas, when Paul George suffered a horrible lower leg injury.

In short, that made the night a success. Everything else was just details.

“It’s the beginning, a new tournament, another World Cup and I think our guys are making progress,” Popovich said. “They haven’t played together before. Showing great effort, doing a good job in a lot of different ways, just trying to get used to each other and form a team. We’re still in those early stages of trying to get together, figure out how we want to play and learn about each other.”

Next up: Week 2 of camp, starting Tuesday at the Los Angeles Lakers’ practice facility in El Segundo, California. Miami’s Bam Adebayo and Chicago’s Thaddeus Young were cut from the national team Friday night, with Derrick White and Marvin Bagley III moving up from the White squad for next week’s camp.

Advertisement

Those moves leave the list of candidates for the 12-man national team at 17, counting injured players Kyle Lowry and Marcus Smart — both of whom remain in the mix.

“I keep saying, ‘We’re going to be OK,'” USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said. “We’re going to be OK.”

White — who plays for Popovich in San Antonio, and was getting coached up by him a bit during Friday’s scrimmage as well — finished with 12 points and seven assists for the White team, coached by Jeff Van Gundy. John Collins also scored 12 and Jonathan Isaac added 11 points for the White squad.

Buy Tickets

Popovich and his staff will have about two more weeks to figure out which 12 players will be in China on the World Cup roster. The tournament starts Aug. 31 and the Americans open group play on Sept. 1 against the Czech Republic in Shanghai.

Popovich started Mitchell, Walker, Jaylen Brown, Myles Turner and Khris Middleton, though he cautioned about reading much into that. The next five into the game was Tatum, Fox, Brook Lopez, Joe Harris and Kyle Kuzma.

From there, Harrison Barnes, P.J. Tucker, Mason Plumlee, Adebayo and Young eventually got worked in.

“I think it’s incumbent on the staff to figure out the best combinations as far as roles are concerned,” Popovich said.

The Blue led by as many as 30.

Lowry update

Lowry, the point guard for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors told NBA TV during the game that he will meet with his surgeon, Dr. Michelle Carlson from the Hospital for Special Surgery, on Monday — at which time he may know when he can return to action. Lowry, who had surgery last month to repair a torn tendon in his left thumb, is hoping to participate in national team workouts next week. “Hopefully she gives me some good news,” Lowry said. He’s been in a splint for about four weeks.

K courtside

Advertisement

Former USA Basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and his wife Mickie were courtside. Krzyzewski led the Americans to an 88-1 record and five gold medals — three Olympics, two World Cups — in his 12 years at the helm before being succeeded by Popovich for this Olympic cycle. Also in attendance was Vegas regular Floyd Mayweather, a big basketball fan, along with U.S. Olympic basketball gold medalists Sam Perkins and Chris Mullin.

Up next

After practices next week, the U.S. will play Spain in an exhibition at Anaheim, California on Aug. 16 before flying to Australia the next day.

TOPICS: Celtics
Red Sox
Red Sox bats sounded off Friday, but the bullpen shone too August 10, 2019 | 12:15 AM
Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers is congratulated by teammates after his 5-yard touchdown reception.
Media
Patriots preseason opener draws strong TV ratings August 9, 2019 | 7:26 PM
Jarrett Stidham in his preseason debut against the Lions.
Patriots
What experts had to say about Jarrett Stidham's Patriots debut August 9, 2019 | 4:40 PM
DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 08: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 8, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about the Patriots' first preseason game. August 9, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Red Sox
For Red Sox minor leaguer who lives in an RV, life is a wonderful road game August 9, 2019 | 4:18 PM
The Boston Celtics logo and Red Auerbach signature are seen on the TD Garden parquet floor before the start of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Celtics
Here's the Celtics' preseason schedule August 9, 2019 | 3:06 PM
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 08: Jakobi Meyers #16 of the New England Patriots scores a second quarter touchdown against Mike Ford #38 of the Detroit Lions in a preseason game at Ford Field on August 08, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will Jakobi Meyers be a contributor to the Patriots this year? August 9, 2019 | 2:20 PM
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski delivers a body tackle to WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal during a match at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
Patriots
Mojo Rawley discussed the WWE prospects of his friend Rob Gronkowski August 9, 2019 | 1:51 PM
Darnold Brady
Patriots
Jets' Sam Darnold cited 'competitive edge' as reason for not wishing Tom Brady a happy birthday August 9, 2019 | 10:18 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Detroit.
patriots 31, lions 3
5 takeaways from the Patriots' preseason-opening win over the Lions August 9, 2019 | 6:58 AM
NFL
Kyler Murray sharp in brief debut as Cardinals edge Chargers August 9, 2019 | 2:15 AM
NFL
Daniel Jones throws TD in only series, Giants beat Jets August 9, 2019 | 12:32 AM
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers impressive as Patriots rout Lions 31-3 August 9, 2019 | 12:16 AM
BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 8: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox leaves the game after pitching eight shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on August 8, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Red Sox
'It’s not as easy as he made it look tonight, I’ll tell you that' August 8, 2019 | 11:44 PM
01/11/14: Foxborough, MA: The Patritos Stephen Gostkowski booms a late first half punt. The New England Patriots hosted the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section:sports topic:Patriots-Colts
Patriots
Stephen Gostkowski jersey flub spells trouble August 8, 2019 | 11:40 PM
Red Sox
Sale fans 13 in two-hitter, Red Sox beat Angels 3-0 August 8, 2019 | 9:42 PM
Lions' wide receiver Jermaine Kearse reportedly suffered a broken leg playing against the Patriots.
Patriots
Kearse suffers broken leg vs. Patriots, report says August 8, 2019 | 9:11 PM
Red Sox
David Price on 10-day IL with cyst on left wrist August 8, 2019 | 4:39 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham passes the ball during an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
How Patriots rookies are performing in their first training camp August 8, 2019 | 3:18 PM
NFL
Browns trade RB Duke Johnson to Texans for 2020 draft pick August 8, 2019 | 12:58 PM
7/14/05 -- OPS -- 1980 Marathon -- April 21, 1980 photo -- First woman to finish - Rosie Ruiz
Obituary
Rosie Ruiz, who was stripped of 1980 Boston Marathon title, dies at 66 August 8, 2019 | 12:23 PM
Kevin Durant Kyrie Irving
NBA
Kevin Durant says free agent decision wasn't 'planned' with Kyrie Irving August 8, 2019 | 10:30 AM
New England Patriots lineman Chase Winovich (52) walks on the field at the Detroit Lions NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park, Mich.
Patriots
These are the uniform numbers assigned to Patriots rookies August 8, 2019 | 8:06 AM
After failing to finish off the Royals in the late innings on Wednesday, the weather ensured the game didn't finish, period.
Red Sox
Thoughts on Dustin Pedroia, Mike Trout, and what's next for the Red Sox August 8, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Patriots
Here's the latest on Josh Gordon August 8, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: When will the dark clouds hovering over the Red Sox ever dissipate? August 8, 2019 | 1:46 AM
After failing to finish off the Royals in the late innings on Wednesday, the weather ensured the game didn't finish, period.
Red Sox
Red Sox, Royals suspended by rain tied 4-4 in 10th August 8, 2019 | 1:20 AM
sports media
98.5 The Sports Hub hosts reflect on the station's 10-year anniversary August 8, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Former USA Basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum after the U.S. training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Tatum played for Krzyzewski at Duke. Krzyzewski is in Las Vegas for a couple days to show support to new USA coach Gregg Popovich and his staff as they prepare for the FIBA World Cup in China. (AP Photo/Tim Reynolds)
Celtics
Mike Krzyzewski, Jayson Tatum reunite at USA Basketball practice August 7, 2019 | 6:46 PM
Olympics
Simone Biles, in tears, blasts USA Gymnastics: 'You couldn't protect us' August 7, 2019 | 5:43 PM