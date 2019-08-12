The 2019-20 Boston Celtics schedule is announced

If you’ve been itching to know exactly when the Celtics will open the 2019-2020 season, the wait is over. The NBA announced the league schedule on Monday.

Boston will have 25 games broadcast on national channels, starting with their season opener in Philadelphia to face former Celtic Al Horford and the 76ers on Oct. 23. The team’s first home game at TD Garden will take place two days later, when they take on the defending champion Toronto Raptors. That matchup will also be notable as three-time All-Star and 2019 All-NBA guard Kemba Walker makes his TD Garden debut as a member of the Celtics.

The next time the team faces the Raptors will be on Christmas Day — the fourth-straight year and 33rd time in franchise history that the Celtics will play a Dec. 25 game. It will also be the first time in franchise history that the Celtics will play outside of the U.S. on Christmas Day.

In the new year, the team will face off with a combination of Western Conference opponents at home, including the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 20, the five-time defending Western Conference Champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30, and the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 13.

Six of the team’s final ten games of the season will be both at home and against playoff teams from last season, including the Portland Trail Blazers on March 27, Orlando Magic on April 3, Milwaukee Bucks on April 5, and Indiana Pacers on April 8.

Tickets for all Celtics home games are now on sale, and available via the Celtics app, on Celtics.com, at the TD Garden box office, or by calling 800-4NBA-TIX.