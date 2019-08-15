Morning sports update: Danny Ainge admitted last season’s Celtics ‘had too many individual goals’

"Brad recognized it on day one, some of the challenges, but I felt like at some point in the year, players will accept a role."

Danny Ainge
Danny Ainge discussed what went wrong for the Celtics last season. –Elise Amendola / AP File Photo
By
August 15, 2019

The Red Sox beat the Indians on Wednesday, 5-1, and Rafael Devers extended his hitting streak to eight games in the process. Boston is now 7.5 games out of the final American League wildcard spot.

After a day off, the Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Friday to begin a three game series against the Orioles.

Danny Ainge’s thoughts on Jaylen Brown and the Celtics a year ago: On a recent episode of Michael Holley’s podcast, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge discussed the team’s problems a season ago.

“We all learned a lot last year in a very tough year,” Ainge said. “It wasn’t like we were totally oblivious to the possibility of some challenges. We talked about them early in the season. Brad [Stevens] recognized it on day one, some of the challenges, but I felt like at some point in the year, players will accept a role.”

Unfortunately for the Celtics, that moment never truly came. Boston was eliminated by the Bucks in the second round of the NBA playoffs, falling far short of the immense expectations that were set in preseason.

Ainge noted how the hype had even reached the players, providing an anecdote involving Jaylen Brown before last season began:

Jaylen Brown grabbed me in the lunchroom and he came and sat behind me and said, “Do you think that we’re as good as (the) 1986 Celtics team?” And I went, “Oh my gosh, he’s so young.” And I just don’t think that they could even grasp that 1985 loss to the Lakers and the torture of that series and what that led (to).

And Larry Bird was in his prime, one of the greatest Celtics of all time. But it was just fascinating, he was just looking at it like match-up to match-up to match-up, like you do in a video game.

Ainge explained how this illuminated the challenges the Celtics were dealing with in 2018-2019. He also noted that he saw himself in some of the younger players:

Anyway, but that was a real awakening to me…just the perspective of guys. And then how certain guys thought they were going to be All-Stars this year and they work hard all summer to reach these individual goals, but we just had too many individual goals. We didn’t have enough guys that winning was the most important thing. And when you have 21- and 22-year-old kids, that’s going to happen. So, I like them and I understand where every player is.

I was that player. Yes, I wanted to be an All-Star, yes I wanted more shots. I used to celebrate every time Bird didn’t play, are you kidding? That’s more shots. Now I wanted him on my team when we were playing the Lakers, but we’re playing the Knicks on a Wednesday night? Good Larry, take the night off.

Trivia: Since 2000, 11 Red Sox players have had at least one hitting streak span 20 games or more. Can you name all of them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Their initials are: JB, XB, JD, JE, NG, VM, DO, DP, MR, KY, and TW.

More from Boston.com:

Tom Brady had a message for Chase Winovich: After Patriots rookie defensive lineman Chase Winovich quoted Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” in an Instagram post, Tom Brady left a straightforward response.

“Study your playbook,” Brady commented.

Danny Etling has reportedly found a new team after being released by the Patriots:

Facing the Red Sox on Wednesday, Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber shook off his catcher eight times during on at-bat:

ESPN suggested a possible Team USA lineup for the FIBA World Cup, and it didn’t include any of the Celtics players:

On this day: In 2016, Brazilian pole vaulter Thiago Braz da Silva won his country a second gold medal of the Rio Olympics. An underdog in the event, Da Silva set an Olympic record with an incredible 6.03 meter vault. Here it is in real time and slow motion:

Daily highlight: Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalty kicks in the European Super Cup on Wednesday. In extra time, Roberto Firmino nutmegged a Chelsea defender with his pass before Sadio Mane applied a perfect finish.

Trivia answer: Jackie Bradley, Xander Bogaerts, Johnny Damon, Jacoby Ellsbury, Nomar Garciaparra, Victor Martinez, David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia, Manny Ramirez, Kevin Youkilis, and Todd Walker.

