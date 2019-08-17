Who will be the final cut from the Team USA World Cup roster?

Jayson Tatum is defended by Spain's Rudy Fernandez during the second half of an exhibition basketball game Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET
By
TIM REYNOLDS
AP,
2:40 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — When Gregg Popovich was cut from the 1972 U.S. Olympic basketball roster, those making the decision took the easiest way out.

They posted a note.

“Clueless people,” Popovich said, 47 years later, grinning to at least try to suggest it doesn’t still bother him too much.

It’ll soon be time for Popovich to walk in those same decision-making shoes, when he has to pare USA Basketball’s roster from 13 players to 12 in time for the FIBA World Cup this month.

All 13 remaining hopefuls were on the team plane Saturday to Australia. So when the last cut gets made — expect it about Aug. 27, unless injuries happen — a guy will see his gold-medal hopes come to a quick end.

Advertisement

And no, Popovich is not looking forward to this.

“When you cut people from your regular NBA team, it’s difficult,” said Popovich, USA Basketball’s men’s national coach. “We’re going to have to do that. And it’s going to be even more so. I’m dreading having to do that. But it’s got to get done.”

There have been more than 50 NBA players linked to this World Cup team at some point in the last year or so, most of them dropping out of consideration on their own, citing schedule demands or concerns.

A few others were eliminated after injuries. Only two to this point — Miami’s Bam Adebayo and Chicago’s Thaddeus Young — were actually cut, those moves coming after the first week of training camp in Las Vegas. It would have been 14 players going to Australia, but Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox decided Saturday to leave the team.

So there’s one cut left.

It will be downright brutal.

“It just means that guys are doing their jobs,” Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton said. “We’re making it as tough as it can be on them. I think guys have been great all camp, just being positive, bringing energy and playing as hard as they can, giving their body up for everybody else. So that’s a huge thing for everybody.”

Advertisement

It would seem like there are a handful of locks to make the team: Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Harrison Barnes, Mason Plumlee, Myles Turner, and Middleton. They were starters Friday night against Spain — Plumlee started the first half, Turner the second, with the U.S. still mixing and matching.

Jayson Tatum played more minutes than nearly everyone Friday. Joe Harris — the NBA’s best 3-point shooter last season — should be on this team based on the importance of shooting from deep in the international game. Brook Lopez should make the team for the same reason since his 7-foot frame and 3-point game seem made for the FIBA stage.

Buy Tickets

That’s nine, or four guys left for three spots.

Marcus Smart is a bit of a wild card — unable to play in either the Spain game or the intrasquad scrimmage Aug. 9 because of a calf issue, though the fact that he’s still on the roster strongly suggests the U.S. has him in its plans. Assuming he’s healthy now, pencil him into a spot. (If he’s not healthy, that makes the decision obvious and simple.) Jaylen Brown brings toughness, and he’s played well enough to merit a uniform as well.

That, if the U.S. is keeping Smart, makes it 11 players.

That would mean two guys remain for one spot.

Arguments for both can be made. Kyle Kuzma played very well against Spain on Friday night and teammates have raved about his effort in camp. Derrick White was a select-teamer before getting called up, and plays for Popovich in San Antonio. It certainly would make sense to have someone in the team room fluent in Popovich’s hows and whys.

Advertisement

There is no obvious solution, no easy way out of this conundrum for Popovich, USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo and the rest of the U.S. coaches.

“From top to bottom, everybody is hungry and wants to prove something — that we can get this job done,” Middleton said.

If nothing else, Popovich won’t be sending the unlucky-to-be-cut guy a note.

The easiest thing he could have done after the Spain game is tap those who didn’t make it on the shoulder, deliver a fond adieu and offer well-wishes for NBA training camp next month.

Instead, he’ll bring 13 guys to the other side of the world, spend another 10 days or so squeezing every bit of effort out of them, teach them some more about basketball and wine, and then decide which one to send home.

Sounds like how he wishes he was treated in 1972. Asked why he didn’t pick the final roster before Australia, Popovich was succinct.

“It seemed like the right thing to do,” he said.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball
Patriots
Bill Belichick issues statement on Josh Gordon August 17, 2019 | 1:46 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox honor family of late Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo August 17, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Patriots
Tom Brady expected to play in Saturday’s exhibition game vs. Titans August 17, 2019 | 5:35 AM
GOAT
12 NFL players on what makes Tom Brady the GOAT August 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bill Walton White Sox
MLB
Bill Walton brings his musings to baseball broadcast August 17, 2019 | 4:09 AM
Andrew Benintendi follows through on an RBI triple in the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Benintendi, Porcello lead Red Sox past Orioles, 9-1 August 16, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
Patriots receiver Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL August 16, 2019 | 7:24 PM
Celtics
Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca excited about makeup of team August 16, 2019 | 5:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (52) after an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Training Camp
A rookie quoted Shakespeare on Instagram. Tom Brady told him to 'study your playbook.' August 16, 2019 | 3:24 PM
Julian Edelman
Fantasy Football
What fantasy football experts are saying about Julian Edelman in 2019 August 16, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Tom Brady during Patriots practice on Aug. 15, 2019.
'Oh hell no'
Tom Brady had a strongly worded reply when asked about a coaching career August 16, 2019 | 9:42 AM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NBA
DeMarcus Cousins tears ACL in a blow to the Lakers, and his career August 15, 2019 | 7:42 PM
Chad Finn
Exceptional seasons from Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts going for naught August 15, 2019 | 5:17 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) presents Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel with a trophy before a combined NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Patriots
Tom Brady gives Mike Vrabel small trophy for Titans' win over Patriots August 15, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Sony Michel during a training camp practice in August, 2019.
Fantasy Football
What fantasy football experts are saying about Sony Michel for the 2019 season August 15, 2019 | 3:54 PM
'Lynchie'
After 37 years, Mike Lynch is signing off at Channel 5 August 15, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Little League
'Why say the Little League pledge before every game if it means nothing?' August 15, 2019 | 2:20 PM
Rafael Devers gave playoff-contending Cleveland fits for three days at Progressive Field.
Commentary
For all the roster science, it's simple lack of execution that's failed the Red Sox August 15, 2019 | 9:37 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge said last season's Celtics 'had too many individual goals' August 15, 2019 | 9:25 AM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: Kemba Walker (L) #26 of the 2019 USA Men's National Team talks with head coach Gregg Popovich of the 2019 USA Men's National Team before the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Blue-White exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on August 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Celtics
As World Cup gets closer, Team USA is working on bonding August 14, 2019 | 8:07 PM
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during a combined NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Vrabel and Brady were teammates when Vrabel played for the Patriots. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Patriots
There was a lot of trash talk at the first Patriots-Titans joint practice August 14, 2019 | 6:11 PM
Brian Cashman
Police release video of Yankees GM Brian Cashman being stopped at gunpoint August 14, 2019 | 5:24 PM
Rafael Devers hit a solo home run in the third inning.
Red Sox
Devers extends hit streak to 8, Red Sox beat Indians 5-1 August 14, 2019 | 5:17 PM
Patriots
Former Patriot Danny Etling claimed by Falcons August 14, 2019 | 5:05 PM
Media
'[Tuesday] is my last show here at NESN' August 14, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Maria Menounos visits the TB12 Sports Therapy Center at Patriots Place.
TB12
Maria Menounos worked out at the TB12 Center August 14, 2019 | 1:22 PM
Tom Brady Eric Mamgnini
Patriots
A former Patriots coach zinged a vocal Tom Brady critic August 14, 2019 | 10:33 AM
Tom Brady
GOAT
‘He is going to fall off a cliff’: How Tom Brady continues to defy an infamous ESPN prediction August 14, 2019 | 9:53 AM
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers throws to first base but not in time to get Cleveland Indians' Oscar Mercado during the seventh inning in a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Red Sox
Rafael Devers sets record with 6 hits, 4 doubles August 14, 2019 | 12:41 AM
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting an RBI double in the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Red Sox
Francisco Lindor's base-running gaffe helps Red Sox edge Indians 7-6 August 14, 2019 | 12:24 AM