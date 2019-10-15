Carsen Edwards made eight 3-pointers in a quarter for the Celtics

30 points from Edwards and an additional 24 from Tremont Waters gave the Celtics a 118-95 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, moving to 4-0 in the preseason.

Boston Celtics' Carsen Edwards (4) reacts after making a three point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Cleveland. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 118-95. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Carsen Edwards reacts after making a three-point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers. –(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
SHARE TWEET
By
The Associated Press
AP,
October 15, 2019

From Larry Bird to Ray Allen, the Boston Celtics have suited up some of the best perimeter shooters in NBA history.

None of them ever had a hotter hand from behind the arc in a quarter than rookie Carsen Edwards on Tuesday night.

Edwards made eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points in the third period, leading the Celtics to a 118-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers to complete an unbeaten preseason.

The Philadelphia 76ers also are 4-0, though their success isn’t surprising because they’re expected to be one of the best teams in the league.

Edwards’ performance was a surprise, because there have been few like it in any game, no matter whether it counted in standings.

Advertisement

The second-round pick from Purdue was 8 for 11 behind the arc in the third quarter, all in just under nine minutes.

Bird has raved about some of Klay Thompson’s shooting performances, and the Golden State All-Star is the only player who ever made more 3s in one quarter. He hit nine during his 37-point third quarter — also a record — against Sacramento on Jan. 23, 2015.

Edwards finished 9 of 15 from 3-point range and scored 30 points.

CELTICS 118, CAVALIERS 95

Tremont Waters added 24 points, matching Edwards from the field at 10-of-16 shooting, and seven assists while Boston rested most of its regulars.

Collin Sexton led the Cleveland (1-3) starters with 20 points. Darius Garland, the No. 5 overall pick in June, added 16.

76ERS 106, PISTONS 86

Joel Embiid scored 20 of Philadelphia’s 51 first-half points and finished with 24 points and eight rebounds as the 76ers and Pistons played short-handed.

Ben Simmons (back), James Ennis (calf) and Al Horford (rest) did not play for Philadelphia (4-0). Blake Griffin (hamstring), Andre Drummond (rest) and Markieff Morris (bronchitis) all sat out for Detroit (2-2).

Tobias Harris added 10 points, all in the first half, for Philadelphia, and rookie Matisse Thybulle had seven points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Norvel Pelle added five blocks.

Advertisement

Christian Wood scored 19 points for Detroit and Tony Snell added 17. The teams combined to make just 12 of 50 from 3-point range.

TIMBERWOLVES 119, PACERS 111

Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks to lead Minnesota.

Robert Covington added 10 points and 19 boards, and each Minnesota (2-2) starter scored at least nine points.

Domantas Sabonis had 11 points and 13 rebounds in the first half for Indiana (3-1). No other starter for the Pacers reached double-digit scoring.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates his touchdown against the Chiefs with Julian Edelman in 2018.
Patriots
Julian Edelman still isn't sure Rob Gronkowski will remain retired October 18, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Charlie Coyle shields the puck from Lightning forward Ondrej Palat during the Bruins' 4-3 shootout loss on Thursday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning October 18, 2019 | 9:30 AM
NFL
Patrick Mahomes hurts knee in Chiefs' win over Broncos October 18, 2019 | 12:52 AM
MLB
Astros power past Yanks for 3-1 ALCS lead October 18, 2019 | 12:41 AM
Steven Stamkos scores the game winning goal against Tuukka Rask during the shootout.
Bruins
Stamkos scores in shootout, Lightning beat Bruins 4-3 October 17, 2019 | 10:42 PM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
The Celtics and Jaylen Brown are on the clock October 17, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Ben Watson
Patriots
5 things to know ahead of the Patriots-Jets Monday night showdown October 17, 2019 | 8:05 PM
Red Sox
Rafael Devers named an AL finalist for 2019 Players Choice Awards October 17, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) is helped off the field after suffering a injury during the second quarter against the Giants.
Patriots
Patriots Week 7 injury report October 17, 2019 | 6:07 PM
Patriots tight end Ben Watson, who was released from the team last week but was re-signed on Tuesday, discussed after practice how the news effected his family.
Patriots
Ben Watson revealed how his release from the Patriots affected his family October 17, 2019 | 5:37 PM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens directs his players against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Brad Stevens says 'there's a lot of minutes left' in Celtics' rotation October 17, 2019 | 4:05 PM
Carles Gil after scoring a game tying goal in Portland in September.
Soccer
Carles Gil's quiet playmaking has been instrumental for the Revolution October 17, 2019 | 3:37 PM
FOXBORO;12-31-03; Pats coach Bill Belichick reads on the move during practice inside Gillette Stadium. .GLOBE STAFF PHOTO BY TOM HERDE -- Library Tag 01012004 Sports
Media
6 sports stories we're reading this week October 17, 2019 | 3:29 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge speaks with members of the media during NBA basketball media day Monday,, in Canton, Mass. Ainge spoke to reporters Wednesday, June 5, 2019, for the first time since his second heart attack and vowed “my role’s not going to change.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Celtics
What Danny Ainge had to say about the Celtics' negotiations with Jaylen Brown October 17, 2019 | 3:22 PM
Quarterback Dennis Grosel has an opportunity to orchestrate the Boston College offense.
College Sports
5 factors that will determine how BC football finishes the season October 17, 2019 | 12:06 PM
Demaryius Thomas touchdown
Patriots
Demaryius Thomas said Patriots' treatment of him was 'insulting' and 'a waste of time' October 17, 2019 | 9:36 AM
NBA
Wizards, Bradley Beal agree on 2-year, $72 million extension October 17, 2019 | 9:01 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, Patrick Day, right, punches Elvin Ayala during the fifth round of a WBC super welterweight boxing bout in New York. Day won the fight. Day died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, four days after sustaining head injuries in a fight with Charles Conwell. Promoter Lou DiBella said Day died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was 27. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Sports News
Boxer Patrick Day, 27, dies days after suffering traumatic brain injury in fight October 17, 2019 | 8:42 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell arrives at a news conference after the NFL Fall league meeting, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
NFL
NFL owners don't know if their bid for a 17-game season will be successful October 17, 2019 | 8:24 AM
David Stern during a lecture Wednesday night at UMass Amherst.
NBA
David Stern calls outTed Cruz and AOC during UMass Amherst visit October 17, 2019 | 7:01 AM
Celtics
Women are having a greater impact on NBA than ever before October 17, 2019 | 2:48 AM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick run drills during practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, October 16, 2018, in Davie in preparation for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field in New York.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
NFL
Dolphins heading toward wrong end of history October 17, 2019 | 2:32 AM
NFL
Roger Goodell: pass interference reviews are working as expected October 16, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett warms up before a game against the New York Giants, Oct. 10 in Foxborough.,
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Will the Patriots trade Michael Bennett? October 16, 2019 | 5:29 PM
New England Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett (77) sits on the bench against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Patriots
Thoughts on Michael Bennett and 9 other Patriots October 16, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Marcus Smart on the 2019-20 Celtics: 'We like being the underdog' October 16, 2019 | 1:52 PM
New England Patriots tight end Ben Watson speaks with members of the media following an NFL football minicamp practice, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Ben Watson is 'grateful' his journey led him back to the Patriots October 16, 2019 | 1:17 PM
Sports News
A guide to the 2019 Head of the Charles Regatta October 16, 2019 | 1:16 PM
NFL
Ryan Fitzpatrick to start for Dolphins at Buffalo on Sunday October 16, 2019 | 12:22 PM
MLB
Joe Maddon returns to Los Angeles Angels as new manager October 16, 2019 | 12:11 PM