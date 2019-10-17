Brad Stevens says ‘there’s a lot of minutes left’ in Celtics’ rotation for upcoming season

A year ago the Boston Celtics were preparing to open the season as one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. A year later, the landscape has changed.

This year’s rendition of the Celtics features lots of new faces with the departure of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, as well as a bevy of rookies. This leaves head coach Brad Stevens with a lot of tough choices regarding who will get minutes, and who will be left on the bench.

Following practice on Thursday, Stevens wanted to make it clear that there’s a lot of open minutes on the table.

“I can tell you, probably right now five guys that are going to play a lot,” Stevens said. “There’s a lot of minutes left.”

While the likely five of Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Gordon Hayward will get consistent minutes, Stevens believes that the role of those on the bench is actually more difficult.

“The guy that doesn’t play consistent minutes and may have a 20-minute game, and may have a zero-minute game, those are the most challenging positions on the team, in my opinion,” Stevens said. “Sometimes it’s going to be your night, sometimes it’s not.”

One of those whose playing time is up in the air is rookie guard Carsen Edwards.

With playing time uncertain, Edwards just wants to focus on staying ready when his number is called.

“I’m just trying to focus on continuing to earn minutes and earn the trust of the coaches and players,” Edwards said. “I’m still just working, still just continuing to try and prove myself, continuing to try and stay ready.”

The Celtics open their season on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, taking on their former teammate Horford and the 76ers.