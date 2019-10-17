What Danny Ainge had to say about the Celtics’ negotiations with Jaylen Brown

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge says the team’s negotiations with forward Jaylen Brown are “going well.”

“We’ve given him numerous offers,” Ainge said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” Thursday morning. “We’ve been negotiating for a little while.”

Eligible for a rookie-scale extension, Brown has yet to reach an agreement with the Celtics ahead of the Oct. 21 deadline. The team offered the 22-year-old a four-year deal worth $80 million, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, but Ainge called the report inaccurate. Ainge did not specify why he deemed the report inaccurate.

“It’s just not an accurate report,” he said. “That’s all.”

Advertisement

Brown, who handled negotiations throughout his first three NBA seasons without an agent, recently hired Jason Glushon to take the lead in the process. If Brown does not ink an extension, he will become a restricted free agent this offseason. Should that be the case, it’s not that unusual for the Celtics, who haven’t signed a player to such a deal since point guard Rajon Rondo in 2009.

Ainge said the ongoing negotiations don’t seem to bother Brown.

“Jaylen doesn’t seem to be too stressed about it,” Ainge said. “He seems to be good and playing well and in good spirits and working hard. It’s hard not to think about it at all. I think every player would, but I think we’re in a good place.”