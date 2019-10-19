Celtics waive forward Max Strus

Max Strus scored a game-high 14 points in the preseason win over the Cavaliers last Sunday. –MICHAEL DWYER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 19, 2019

The Celtics on Saturday waived forward Max Strus, clearing the way for athletic wing Javonte Green to snag the team’s final roster spot.

Green, who is from Petersburg, Va., starred at Radford — the only Division 1 school to offer him a scholarship — and had spent the last four years overseas before signing a partially guaranteed two-year deal with the Celtics this summer.

Strus, an undrafted free agent from DePaul, agreed to a two-way contract with the Celtics soon after last June’s draft. Then this past week he agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with Boston, and multiple league sources insisted that he was making a strong push for the final roster spot.

He scored a game-high 14 points in the preseason win over the Cavaliers last Sunday. But in the end, it was not enough.

“I think how it all fits together obviously is really important,’’ coach Brad Stevens said this past week when discussing the final spot. “But there’s no easy decisions here. This is a really good group.’’

The Celtics on Saturday also waived Kaiser Gates and Yante Maten, who are both expected to join the Maine Red Claws as affiliate players. Since Strus had a guarantee of more than $50,000, he will be ineligible to join the Red Claws.

