Jaylen Brown agrees to four-year contract extension to stay with Celtics

Jaylen Brown will remain a Celtic.

The forward agreed to a four-year contract extension, his agent told ESPN, worth $115 million.

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has agreed to a four-year, $115M million contract extension, agent Jason Glushon tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019

Had the two sides not come to an agreement before 6 p.m. Monday, Brown would have become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Brown recently hired an agent, Jason Glushon, for the first time in his four-year career.

“It was a tough process for sure because there’s so much that goes into it,’’ he said last week. “I don’t want to talk about the in-betweens or why I chose my agent but it was definitely tough. It’s my future and I gotta take control of it. The decisions (I) make are going to ultimately affect me so I don’t feel any regret.’’

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said on Thursday that had they not come to a deal before the 6 p.m. deadline, it would not be indicative of how the ownership views Brown.

“I think that when you’re doing a contract extension you’ve got to feel good about it,’’ Ainge said. “And the players have to feel good about it, and sometimes it’s hard for you to feel good. Sometimes you need the market to dictate what it is you’re going to get paid. So we’re trying to build a championship team and there’s a lot that goes into that, and part of it is managing a payroll.’’

The Celtics open the season on Wednesday in Philadelphia.