Marcus Morris on Kyrie Irving: ‘Sometimes his emotions were put in front of the team’

As the Celtics rebuild their team chemistry this season, former Celtics forward Marcus Morris gave an inside look as to what went wrong with the team’s cohesion last year. In an interview published Monday, Morris said that he saw Kyrie Irving’s emotions take precedence over the team at times. Now on the Knicks, he compared the new environment to what he felt in Boston.

“No knock on Ky, but obviously he’s a superstar, he’s first. Sometimes his emotions were put in front of the team,” Morris told the New York Daily News.”I think here, we’re all transparent with each other. We can all go up to each other and be honest with each other. That’s the biggest thing, when you can go out and speak to your brother.”

Irving, a Brooklyn Net, admitted at Media Day in September that he “failed” as a leader on the Celtics, but continued to harp on the fact that the Celtics had a “lack of experience” needed to win a championship.

Morris, on the other hand, believes the “young guys” stepped up when Irving was out. One example he could be referring to is Terry Rozier, who stepped up in the playoffs without Irving two years ago but felt he wasn’t “being Terry Rozier” while playing with him.

Looking back, Morris believes the entire team, including Rozier who he praised, was “hungry” enough to compete.

“In Boston same thing, Kyrie goes down, we finish the season with a lot of young guys. Everybody knows their role. So when he comes back, it’s hard for everybody to take a step back. In this situation, we’re all hungry. And everybody is ready. At the end of the day, nobody is bigger than the team.”