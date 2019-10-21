Marcus Morris on Kyrie Irving: ‘Sometimes his emotions were put in front of the team’

Morris said Irving’s superstar status attributed to Celtics' tension last season.

Marcus Morris Sr. of the New York Knicks discussed his time on the Celtics and what he feels led to the team's struggles last season.
Marcus Morris Sr. of the New York Knicks discussed his time on the Celtics and what he feels led to the team's struggles last season. –Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET
By
5:15 PM

As the Celtics rebuild their team chemistry this season, former Celtics forward Marcus Morris gave an inside look as to what went wrong with the team’s cohesion last year. In an interview published Monday, Morris said that he saw Kyrie Irving’s emotions take precedence over the team at times. Now on the Knicks, he compared the new environment to what he felt in Boston.

“No knock on Ky, but obviously he’s a superstar, he’s first. Sometimes his emotions were put in front of the team,” Morris told the New York Daily News.”I think here, we’re all transparent with each other. We can all go up to each other and be honest with each other. That’s the biggest thing, when you can go out and speak to your brother.”

Advertisement

Irving, a Brooklyn Net, admitted at Media Day in September that he “failed” as a leader on the Celtics, but continued to harp on the fact that the Celtics had a “lack of experience” needed to win a championship.

Morris, on the other hand, believes the “young guys” stepped up when Irving was out. One example he could be referring to is Terry Rozier, who stepped up in the playoffs without Irving two years ago but felt he wasn’t “being Terry Rozier” while playing with him. 

Looking back, Morris believes the entire team, including Rozier who he praised, was “hungry” enough to compete.

“In Boston same thing, Kyrie goes down, we finish the season with a lot of young guys. Everybody knows their role. So when he comes back, it’s hard for everybody to take a step back. In this situation, we’re all hungry. And everybody is ready. At the end of the day, nobody is bigger than the team.”

TOPICS: Celtics Kyrie Irving
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) and Robert Williams III (44) play against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Jaylen Brown agrees to four-year contract extension to stay with Celtics October 21, 2019 | 4:04 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field to warm up before a game against the New York Giants earlier in the 2019 season.
Patriots
Netflix series creator explained Tom Brady's controversial cameo October 21, 2019 | 1:30 PM
Marathon
With ‘happy tears’ in her eyes, Shalane Flanagan’s pro running career reaches the end of the road October 21, 2019 | 1:22 PM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker shoots during the NBA basketball team's training camp, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Sports Q
Sports Q: How many games will the Celtics win this year? October 21, 2019 | 1:17 PM
Celtics
Celtics’ fate this season hinges on three players October 21, 2019 | 12:46 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (80) runs a route in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Patriots
The Patriots were reportedly rebuffed on a potential O.J. Howard trade October 21, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Nick Caserio New England Patriots
Nick Caserio
Nick Caserio 'likely' bound for Texans role in 2020 October 21, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Patriots
'I really just try to open my ears when he talks because it’s hella low' October 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Booger McFarland is seen on the set of ESPN SportsCenter, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Chad Finn: Booger McFarland tells it like it is on ‘Monday Night Football’ October 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
In this July 5, 2019, photo, home plate umpire Eric Cooper signals during a game between the Tigers and Red Sox in Detroit. Cooper, who worked the AL Division Series two weeks ago, has died. He was 52. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Cooper's death Sunday, Oct. 20. Cooper died after having a blood clot.
MLB
Eric Cooper, who umpired recent ALDS, dead at 52 October 20, 2019 | 8:57 PM
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) and guard Isaiah Thomas, center, react during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Washington. The Knicks won 104-99. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NBA
As Wizards prepare for regular-season opener, Isaiah Thomas takes part in full practice October 20, 2019 | 7:28 PM
NFL
Jacoby Brissett's big day leads Indy past Texans for AFC South lead October 20, 2019 | 6:17 PM
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan reacts as medical personel attend to him after injury against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
NFL
Matt Ryan becomes latest quarterback to get hurt October 20, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver John Brown, left, in the second half Sunday.
NFL
Bills D delivers in 31-21 victory over winless Dolphins October 20, 2019 | 4:27 PM
Rowers compete in the Men’s Grand Master Eights [60+].
Head of the Charles
10 stunning photos from the 2019 Head of the Charles Regatta October 20, 2019 | 3:31 PM
Andy Murray of Britain poses with the trophy after winning the European Open final.
Tennis
Andy Murray wins 1st ATP final since hip surgery October 20, 2019 | 2:42 PM
Patriots Jakobi Meyers runs with the ball against the Jets' Marcus Maye.
Patriots
Jets getting healthier, relish chance to 'shock' Patriots October 20, 2019 | 1:19 PM
Jaylen Brown attends the annual Shamrock Foundation Tip-Off Gala.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown designed both suits he wore to galas this week October 20, 2019 | 12:01 PM
Patriots
How does Tom Brady avoid injury on QB sneaks? ‘Pliability, man’ October 20, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Members of the Washington Nationals participate in a baseball workout Friday in Washington.
MLB
Waiting game: Nationals get 6 days off before World Series October 20, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Boston College running back AJ Dillon runs for a touchdown during the second half against NC State on Saturday.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC football's dominant win over NC State October 20, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, and starting pitcher Justin Verlander celebrate after winning Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.
MLB
Jose Altuve's HR in 9th sends Astros to World Series over Yankees October 20, 2019 | 2:02 AM
Jake DeBrusk skates after Kasperi Kapanen on Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs October 20, 2019 | 12:17 AM
Patriots
Patriots downgrade running back Rex Burkhead to out vs. Jets October 20, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews gets checked by Brandon Carlo in front of the Bruins' net.
Bruins
Maple Leafs outlast Bruins, 4-3, in OT October 19, 2019 | 10:53 PM
Revolution players Matt Turner (left) and Andrew Farrell (center) react with disappointment after a playoff defeat in Atlanta.
Soccer
3 things to know as the Revolution head into an offseason filled with optimism October 19, 2019 | 8:06 PM
Celtics
Celtics waive forward Max Strus October 19, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Worcester Academy's Aliyah Boston will compete this season with South Carolina.
College Sports
Worcester Academy's Aliyah Boston is ready for the next level October 19, 2019 | 5:41 PM
Boston College running back David Bailey breaks several tackles en route to a long run for a touchdown in the second quarter Saturday.
College Sports
AJ Dillon and David Bailey power Boston College past NC State October 19, 2019 | 4:48 PM
Tim Murphy has guided Harvard football to a 4-1 start.
College Sports
Harvard defeats Holy Cross to move to 4-1 on the season October 19, 2019 | 4:42 PM