Al Horford on facing the Celtics: ‘It’s definitely going to be weird for me’

The Celtics take on the Sixers in the first game of the NBA regular season on Wednesday night

76ers' Al Horford will face his former team, the Celtics, in the season opener on Wednesday.
The 76ers' Al Horford will face his former team, the Celtics, in the season opener on Wednesday. –AP Photo/Matt Rourke
SHARE TWEET
By
6:39 PM

The NBA is back.

The Celtics will kick off the regular season on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, a matchup of teams that have faced each other 21 times in NBA postseasons — the most in NBA history. Most recently, Boston defeated Philadelphia in the 2018 Eastern Conference semifinals.

This season, the rivalry includes some crossed allegiances. Former Celtics big-man Al Horford, who signed a four-year $97 million-deal with the Sixers in free agency, will face the team he played on for the past three seasons. Horford was asked how he feels about the upcoming matchup.

“It’s going to be weird for me,” he admitted. “Different facing my former team. It’s probably as good of a scenario as it can be, first game of the year. It’s definitely going to be different. It’s not just another game. It’s a big game given the rivalry between Philly and Boston.”

Advertisement

Horford’s time on the Celtics was highly respected by both to his teammates and the franchise. His decision to leave was not something the team desired, and Horford called the upcoming reunion “emotional”. Still, he thinks once the game is over, both teams will be able to move forward.

“It’s very emotional. A lot of guys you went to battle with, won a lot of games together. A lot of respect for all the players and the coaches, just the organization in general. But again, it’s the first game so once we play, I think both sides will be able to move on with their seasons.”

Despite his decision to leave the team, he feels like he “made the most” out of his career in Boston. Last season, he averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, and was an NBA all-star.

“It’s the way this business is. I’ve learned that throughout the years,” he said. “The one thing I always take from those groups [on the Celtics] is [they are a] great group of guys — always competing, always playing hard for one another. I really felt like I made the most out of my time when I was there.”

TOPICS: Celtics
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) walks the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Patriots
How the New York media covered Sam Darnold's Monday night performance October 22, 2019 | 3:54 PM
'Seeing ghosts'
The Jets are upset ESPN aired Sam Darnold's mic'd up quote about 'seeing ghosts' October 22, 2019 | 3:13 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2019 file photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu pauses (12) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. A person within the NFL says the Atlanta Falcons have traded Sanu to the New England Patriots for a second-round draft pick in 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Was the price too steep for Mohamed Sanu? October 22, 2019 | 2:59 PM
New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) celebrates with teammates Kyle Van Noy (53) and Stephon Gilmore (24) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Patriots
How Sam Darnold's 'weaknesses' comment fueled the Patriots' defense October 22, 2019 | 2:54 PM
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu was a high school quarterback, and other things to know about the new Patriots receiver October 22, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Bruins
Bruins put David Krejci on IR, recall Andres Bjork October 22, 2019 | 11:35 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick used an NFL rules ‘loophole’ against the Jets. Then his amused reaction went viral. October 22, 2019 | 10:52 AM
Mohamed Sanu dives for the end zone in an October game for the Falcons.
Patriots
Adam Schefter gave background on the reported Patriots trade, said other deals are possible October 22, 2019 | 9:22 AM
Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater celebrates his recovered punt return fumble.
chad finn
33 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the Jets October 22, 2019 | 8:33 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets talk after their game at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The New England Patriots won 33-0. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Patriots
Sam Darnold addressed what he meant by 'seeing ghosts' October 22, 2019 | 8:14 AM
Patriots
Patriots reportedly trading for Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu October 22, 2019 | 7:20 AM
Patriots' linebacker Kyle Van Noy reacted to Jets' quarterback Sam Darnold's remarks about the Patriots defense.
Patriots
'He really said that?' Kyle Van Noy reacted to Sam Darnold 'seeing ghosts' October 22, 2019 | 1:40 AM
Adam Gase
Patriots
What Adam Gase had to say after getting shut out by the Patriots October 22, 2019 | 1:21 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady briefly spoke after the game about the team's 33-0 win over the Jets.
Patriots
What Tom Brady said after the Patriots' win over the Jets October 22, 2019 | 1:00 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to Benjamin Watson (84) after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Patriots
Patriots blitz Sam Darnold, Jets to remain undefeated October 22, 2019 | 12:48 AM
Patriots running back Brandon Bolden celebrates late in the second half of New England's win.
patriots 33, jets 0
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 33-0 win over the Jets October 22, 2019 | 12:30 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sat down with his former teammate, wide receiver Randy Moss on ESPN.
Patriots
Tom Brady reconnected with ESPN's Randy Moss October 21, 2019 | 8:56 PM
Patriots Devin McCourty celebrates his interception with teammate Kyle Van Noy against the New York Jets during first quarter.
Patriots
The Patriots rode their dominant defense to a 33-0 win over the New York Jets October 21, 2019 | 7:14 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. of the New York Knicks discussed his time on the Celtics and what he feels led to the team's struggles last season.
Celtics
Marcus Morris on Kyrie Irving: 'Sometimes his emotions were put in front of the team' October 21, 2019 | 5:15 PM
Red Sox
Three Red Sox players opt for free agency October 21, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) and Robert Williams III (44) play against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Jaylen Brown agrees to four-year contract extension to stay with Celtics October 21, 2019 | 4:04 PM
Jaylen Brown
NAMES
Jaylen Brown’s gala draws almost entire Celtics roster, plus Donnie Wahlberg October 21, 2019 | 2:10 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field to warm up before a game against the New York Giants earlier in the 2019 season.
Patriots
Netflix series creator explained Tom Brady's controversial cameo October 21, 2019 | 1:30 PM
Marathon
With ‘happy tears’ in her eyes, Shalane Flanagan’s pro running career reaches the end of the road October 21, 2019 | 1:22 PM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker shoots during the NBA basketball team's training camp, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Sports Q
Sports Q: How many games will the Celtics win this year? October 21, 2019 | 1:17 PM
Celtics
Celtics’ fate this season hinges on three players October 21, 2019 | 12:46 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (80) runs a route in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Patriots
The Patriots were reportedly rebuffed on a potential O.J. Howard trade October 21, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Nick Caserio New England Patriots
Nick Caserio
Nick Caserio 'likely' bound for Texans role in 2020 October 21, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Boston Red Sox' J.D. Martinez, right, is greeted by coach Andy Barkett (58) as he rounds the base on his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
RED SOX NOTEBOOK
Red Sox hire Western Mass. native Pete Fatse as assistant hitting coach October 21, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Patriots
'I really just try to open my ears when he talks because it’s hella low' October 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM