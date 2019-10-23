Celtics open season with loss to 76ers in Philadelphia

Jayson Tatum goes up for a shot against Philadelphia's Al Horford during the first half.
Jayson Tatum goes up for a shot against Philadelphia's Al Horford during the first half. –AP Photo/Chris Szagola
SHARE TWEET
By
DAN GELSTON
AP,
October 23, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Ben Simmons scored 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 107-93 on Wednesday night.

The Sixers and Celtics are expected to compete for the top spot in the Eastern Conference this season and the opener had a May feel. Embiid was bloodied and hit with a flagrant. They roughed up each other, with more than 60 fouls whistled. They each showed off their prized free agent acquisitions. But it was the Sixers that dominated in the fourth quarter.

Philly’s superstars can only do so much, and the reserves were there when they needed them.

Advertisement

Furkan Korkmaz and Tobias Harris buried consecutive 3-pointers — after the Sixers had missed 21 of 24 through three quarters — to stretch the lead to 10. Even without a jumper, Simmons was smooth and sensational as he attacked the hoop for easy baskets. He used a nifty spin move in the paint to hit Kyle O’Quinn for a basket that made it 90-74. The packed house went wild as the backups, a weak spot in the postseason, put the Sixers on the decisive run.

Gordon Hayward led the Celtics with 25 points. Jayson Tatum had 21.

Kemba Walker scored 12 points on 4-of-18 shooting in his Boston debut, and Al Horford had 16 in his first game with the 76ers.

Horford spent the last three seasons with the Celtics and was one of the few defenders that gave Embiid fits. Horford signed a four-year deal to come to Philly and quickly became a popular teammate. Walker was signed to a four-year, $141 million deal, the most Boston could offer, but $80 million less than the Charlotte Hornets could have paid him over five seasons.

About the only sign of a rough patch came when Embiid took a hard elbow from Jaylen Brown early in the third. Embiid was slightly bloodied and seemed to wiggle his teeth. He also pressed a towel to this face after the hit.

Advertisement

Brown was whistled for his fifth foul, and Embiid sat out for a couple of minutes. He hardly seemed bothered by the knock the rest of the game — he slid across the court as he tried to save the ball from going out of bounds, drawing a loud “Let’s go Sixers!” chant.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Boston twice missed consecutive free throws in the second half, giving delirious 76ers fans a free dessert and fries at a food fast chain.

76ers: Allen Iverson was in the house wearing a No. 23 Trey Burke jersey. … Rapper Biz Markie was at the game. … Horford rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell. … Harris addressed the crowd before the game and said the 76ers have just one goal this season. “With that being said, let’s get to work,” he said.

Buy Tickets

GAME SHAPE

Embiid said at the start of training camp that he lost 20 pounds over the offseason and aimed for at least five more before opening night. Coach Brett Brown said he didn’t know if the two-time All-Star center had reached his weight goal. Brown said Embiid’s health is the “best he’s ever been,” but there’s work ahead.

“Is he an A-plus right now,” Brown asked. “No, he is not. But he is trending in the way that we want. And nobody asked him to be that on opening night.”

The 25-year-old Embiid has never played in more than 64 games a season and has vowed to top that total in 2019-2020. The Sixers care more about having their franchise player healthy for the postseason than reaching some arbitrary number.

“I feel when I look at him, I think he looks healthy,” Brown said. “He looks like he’s ready to have a great season.”

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Celtics: Play Saturday at New York.

76ers: Play Saturday at Detroit.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball
BOSTON, MA - 08/10/13: Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse, who has been teaching for over ten years, recently published a book on how the entertainment industry is obsessed with producing big blockbusters. She currently teaches a class that focuses on the topic called Strategic Marketing in Creative Industries. blockbustersphotos/Ideas (Juliette Lynch for The Boston Globe)
NBA
How a Harvard professor broke news about one of the NBA's biggest stars October 23, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Bill Belichick tells Odell Beckham Jr. before every game October 23, 2019 | 5:20 PM
Patriots
Patriots place wide receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve October 23, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Patriots
Michael Bennett on his suspension: 'It's America. You can voice your opinion about certain situations' October 23, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Richard Yeargin, motivated by his son, Elijah, has returned to college football after a car accident changed his life.
College Sports
How BC's Richard Yeargin persevered after a devastating car accident October 23, 2019 | 3:37 PM
Patriots
Patriots release Eric Tomlinson, Jordan Richards to make room for Mohamed Sanu, Justin Bethel October 23, 2019 | 1:16 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox sign Taiwanese prospect Chih-Jung Liu October 23, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Mohamed Sanu playing for the Falcons in 2019.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Mohamed Sanu after the Patriots' trade October 23, 2019 | 11:01 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Belgium's Marieke Vervoort poses for the photo as she holds her silver medal at a press conference during the Rio Paralympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Paralympian Vervoort said when the day arrived, she had signed the euthanasia papers and was prepared to end her life. The time came Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in her native Belgium, her death confirmed in a statement from her home city of Diest. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)
World
Paralympian Marieke Vervoort fulfills wish to take her own life October 23, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Tom Brady points to Benjamin Watson after a play during the first half against the Jets in Oct., 2019.
Patriots
Tom Brady on retirement talk, Mohamed Sanu, and what New York fans say to him October 23, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Riley Field
College Sports
A UMaine women’s field hockey game was cut short for football fireworks. Riley Field wants you to know what that meant. October 23, 2019 | 8:57 AM
Tom Brady heads into the tunnel after warmups before Monday night's game against the New York Jets.
tom brady
Is Tom Brady planning to move on? October 23, 2019 | 8:51 AM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker (8), Daniel Theis (27) and Gordon Hayward (20) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
nba tip-off
How the Celtics will perform this season, according to NBA experts October 23, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Tuukka Rask displayed a big smile after notching a win in his 500th career NHL game.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs October 23, 2019 | 7:55 AM
Boston Celtics' Carsen Edwards (4) reacts after making a three point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Cleveland. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 118-95. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Celtics
'I just realized I’m going to have to fight, I’m going to have to kill' October 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM
NBA
Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers over LeBron James, Lakers 112-102 October 23, 2019 | 3:04 AM
MLB
Juan Soto, Nationals top Gerrit Cole, Astros 5-4 in World Series opener October 23, 2019 | 1:54 AM
NBA
Fred VanVleet scores career-high 34, Raptors top Pelicans 130-122 October 23, 2019 | 12:29 AM
Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna reacts after giving up a two-run home run to New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu during the ninth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
MLB
MLB will investigate exec's outburst at reporters October 22, 2019 | 11:24 PM
David Pastrnak backhands the puck from between his legs to score against Toronto goaltender Michael Hutchinson during the first period.
Bruins
Pastrnak scores 10th, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-2 October 22, 2019 | 10:24 PM
patriots notebook
What Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels had to say about Jakobi Meyers October 22, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Patriots
Patriots signing Pro Bowl special teamer Justin Bethel, reports say October 22, 2019 | 9:00 PM
76ers' Al Horford will face his former team, the Celtics, in the season opener on Wednesday.
Celtics
Al Horford on facing the Celtics: 'It's definitely going to be weird for me' October 22, 2019 | 6:39 PM
East Rutherford MJ 10/21/19 New England Patriots Tom Brady pumps his fist after teammate Sony Michel's rushing touchdown against the New York Jets during fourth quarter action at MetLife Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: 19schnnorth reporter:
Patriots
Patriots blitz Jets, gain more confidence with Browns next October 22, 2019 | 6:01 PM
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) walks the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Patriots
How the New York media covered Sam Darnold's Monday night performance October 22, 2019 | 3:54 PM
'Seeing ghosts'
The Jets are upset ESPN aired Sam Darnold's mic'd up quote about 'seeing ghosts' October 22, 2019 | 3:13 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2019 file photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu pauses (12) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. A person within the NFL says the Atlanta Falcons have traded Sanu to the New England Patriots for a second-round draft pick in 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Was the price too steep for Mohamed Sanu? October 22, 2019 | 2:59 PM
New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) celebrates with teammates Kyle Van Noy (53) and Stephon Gilmore (24) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Patriots
How Sam Darnold's 'weaknesses' comment fueled the Patriots' defense October 22, 2019 | 2:54 PM
Referee Jenna Schroeder runs down the court in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
NBA
Jenna Schroeder becomes 4th woman on NBA referee staff October 22, 2019 | 2:48 PM
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu was a high school quarterback, and other things to know about the new Patriots receiver October 22, 2019 | 2:01 PM