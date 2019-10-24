4 takeaways from the Celtics’ season-opening loss to the Sixers

There were some things to like.

Ben Simmons defends Jayson Tatum.
Ben Simmons defends Jayson Tatum. –Drew Hallowell
SHARE TWEET
By
7:42 AM

COMMENTARY

The shots weren’t falling for the Celtics Wednesday night, not from midrange, not from behind the arc, and not from the free-throw line. 

“It was just one of them nights,” forward Jayson Tatum said. 

In their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics shot 36.7 percent from the field, 26.9 percent from three, and 58.8 percent from the line. The less-than-optimal performance thwarted any semblance of a comeback, as the Sixers never trailed in the second half and led by double digits for much of the fourth quarter. 

Boston pulled within four points with just under 10 minutes remaining, but back-to-back threes from Furkan Korkmaz and Tobias Harris proved to be a turning point. The 76ers pressed on for a 107-93 victory, their fourth regular-season win against the Celtics in the teams’ past 13 games.

Advertisement

Still, coach Brad Stevens said he came away feeling “a lot more encouraged than discouraged.” Echoing the sentiment of multiple players, Stevens said he thought the team generated solid looks in spite of their low conversion rate. 

“I thought we really came out and fought,” he said. 

Here’s what we learned. 

Jayson Tatum should be stepping up.

Tatum’s first shot of the game was a 17-foot fadeaway jumper. It missed.

He proceeded to start 0-for-4, missing a three-pointer as well as a pair of layups on two strong takes to the basket. The slow start did not plague the rest of his night, however, as the 21-year-old stayed aggressive and true to his intention to attempt mainly threes and layups. He finished the night with 21 points on 8-for-22 shooting, including 4-for-8 from behind the arc. Eight of his attempts came at the rim and another eight came from downtown. 

Tatum acknowledged after the game he missed some shots that he would normally make but seemed happy with his ability to get to the spots he wanted. Stevens called Tatum “really aggressive” and “really assertive.” 

“It just wasn’t going in,” Tatum said.

The only Celtic to play the entire first quarter, Tatum attempted nine of the team’s 23 shots during that time, and finished with a team-high 73 touches in a team-high 37 minutes. His offensive involvement is certainly important to the Celtics, but his efficiency will have to be better moving forward. 

Kemba Walker left disappointed after his Celtics debut. 

Advertisement

Walker’s 4-for-18 night was one to be forgotten, as the new point guard couldn’t seem to get anything going in his first game with the Celtics. 

He flashed the traits that make him an exciting addition, highlighted by a nifty crossover that beat Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle in the second quarter, but often came up empty-handed. Walker said he “felt good” and called his misses “routine shots, shots that I’ve been making, shots that I’ve been making my whole career.” He finished with 12 points and two assists. 

“I thought I got my shots, the shots I normally take,” Walker said. “I feel like I got to my spots, I just missed.” 

Buy Tickets

He expressed optimism moving forward, noting that the group is still building chemistry. Stevens, too, seems to be tinkering with which lineups are most effective, trotting out a number of combinations. 

“We’re still learning each other,” he said. “I know we’ve been through preseason and stuff like that, but it takes time for teams to really come together and get better and be in rhythm. So, Game 1, obviously it sucks that we lost, but I think we’re still extremely confident.”

The center-by-committee strategy could have gone worse. 

After coming off the bench throughout the preseason, Enes Kanter earned the start and logged the most minutes among the team’s options at center. Faced with the task of containing 76ers big man Joel Embiid, Kanter held his own throughout the first half and earned praise from both Stevens and teammate Gordon Hayward. 

“I thought Kanter was great,” Stevens said. “I thought he did a really good job in isolation and allowed us not to double because when we did, we left the rim occasionally.” 

Advertisement

The showing was encouraging, given that Boston’s ability to replace the interior defensive prowess of Al Horford and Aron Baynes was a top concern this offseason. Embiid had a quiet first half, shooting 3-for-9 with four of his misses coming outside of the paint. He finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds. 

Robert Williams and Daniel Theis split the remaining minutes, as new center Vincent Poirier was the only active Celtic to not get in the game. Williams seemed much more comfortable compared to his jittery preseason debut, and spiced up the highlight reel with a high-flying alley-oop dunk and an authoritative swat of a Ben Simmons jump hook. What was particularly impressive about the block was Williams’s awareness to help from the opposite side of the charge circle.

Stevens did note Kanter is “a little banged up” but did not indicate how that impacts his availability for the home-opener Friday against Toronto. 

At least the Celtics are getting to the line, even if the shots aren’t going in. 

The Celtics missed 14 free throws, going 20-for-34 from the line. 

“That can’t happen,” said Hayward, who was the player that got to the line the most, making nine of his 11 attempts. 

The silver lining is that the Celtics got to line 34 times, which would have ranked third last season for the team’s highest number of free-throw attempts in a game. That being said, the frequent trips could have been an anomaly, as both teams combined for an egregious 63 fouls.

TOPICS: Celtics
PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 23: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics lays up a shot past Al Horford #42 of the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on October 23, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who will lead the Celtics in scoring this season? October 24, 2019 | 10:26 AM
Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the Patriots' Monday night win over the Jets.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick told the Patriots' defense on the sideline in win vs. Jets October 24, 2019 | 10:10 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Trumaine Johnson #22 of the New York Jets attempts to block Phillip Dorsett #13 of the New England Patriots as he catches the ball for a touchdown in the first half of their game at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
josh gordon
10 thoughts on the Patriots' wide receivers October 24, 2019 | 10:01 AM
FILE - This May 20, 2017 file photo shows New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi during a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. Person familiar with deal tells AP the Philadelphia Phillies are hiring Girardi as manager, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
MLB
AP source: Phillies hiring Joe Girardi as manager October 24, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Umpire Rob Drake stands on the field at a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals on Sept. 13 in Washington.
MLB
MLB investigates umpire who reportedly threatened civil war over impeachment October 24, 2019 | 9:20 AM
MLB
Stephen Strasburg stars as Nats rout Astros 12-3 for 2-0 World Series lead October 24, 2019 | 2:42 AM
NBA
Here's what happened in Kyrie Irving's Nets debut October 23, 2019 | 11:37 PM
Jayson Tatum goes up for a shot against Philadelphia's Al Horford during the first half.
Celtics
Celtics open season with loss to 76ers in Philadelphia October 23, 2019 | 10:35 PM
NBA
Kyrie Irving tells Nets fans he’s happy to be ‘home’ prior to Brooklyn’s opener October 23, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Chestnut Hill MA 10-15-19: Boston College men's basketball head coach Jim Christian (center) calls for a team high five after he delivered a pep talk during a practice session in the Power Gym that was part of Media Day at Conte Forum. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
College Sports
Final Four or bust for Boston College. Wait ... what? October 23, 2019 | 8:06 PM
The Vivint Smart Home Arena is shown Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The NBA announced that Salt Lake City has been selected to host NBA All-Star 2023. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will take place at Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. This will mark the 30th anniversary of the 1993 NBA All-Star Game played in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
NBA
Salt Lake City to host 2023 NBA All-Star Game October 23, 2019 | 7:14 PM
BOSTON, MA - 08/10/13: Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse, who has been teaching for over ten years, recently published a book on how the entertainment industry is obsessed with producing big blockbusters. She currently teaches a class that focuses on the topic called Strategic Marketing in Creative Industries. blockbustersphotos/Ideas (Juliette Lynch for The Boston Globe)
NBA
How a Harvard professor broke news about one of the NBA's biggest stars October 23, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Bill Belichick tells Odell Beckham Jr. before every game October 23, 2019 | 5:20 PM
Patriots
Patriots place wide receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve October 23, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Patriots
Michael Bennett on his suspension: 'It's America. You can voice your opinion about certain situations' October 23, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Richard Yeargin, motivated by his son, Elijah, has returned to college football after a car accident changed his life.
College Sports
How BC's Richard Yeargin persevered after a devastating car accident October 23, 2019 | 3:37 PM
Patriots
Patriots release Eric Tomlinson, Jordan Richards to make room for Mohamed Sanu, Justin Bethel October 23, 2019 | 1:16 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox sign Taiwanese prospect Chih-Jung Liu October 23, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Mohamed Sanu playing for the Falcons in 2019.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Mohamed Sanu after the Patriots' trade October 23, 2019 | 11:01 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Belgium's Marieke Vervoort poses for the photo as she holds her silver medal at a press conference during the Rio Paralympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Paralympian Vervoort said when the day arrived, she had signed the euthanasia papers and was prepared to end her life. The time came Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in her native Belgium, her death confirmed in a statement from her home city of Diest. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)
World
Paralympian Marieke Vervoort fulfills wish to take her own life October 23, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Tom Brady points to Benjamin Watson after a play during the first half against the Jets in Oct., 2019.
Patriots
Tom Brady on retirement talk, Mohamed Sanu, and what New York fans say to him October 23, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Riley Field
College Sports
A UMaine women’s field hockey game was cut short for football fireworks. Riley Field wants you to know what that meant. October 23, 2019 | 8:57 AM
Tom Brady heads into the tunnel after warmups before Monday night's game against the New York Jets.
tom brady
Is Tom Brady planning to move on? October 23, 2019 | 8:51 AM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker (8), Daniel Theis (27) and Gordon Hayward (20) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
nba tip-off
How the Celtics will perform this season, according to NBA experts October 23, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Tuukka Rask displayed a big smile after notching a win in his 500th career NHL game.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs October 23, 2019 | 7:55 AM
Boston Celtics' Carsen Edwards (4) reacts after making a three point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Cleveland. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 118-95. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Celtics
'I just realized I’m going to have to fight, I’m going to have to kill' October 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM
NBA
Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers over LeBron James, Lakers 112-102 October 23, 2019 | 3:04 AM
MLB
Juan Soto, Nationals top Gerrit Cole, Astros 5-4 in World Series opener October 23, 2019 | 1:54 AM
NBA
Fred VanVleet scores career-high 34, Raptors top Pelicans 130-122 October 23, 2019 | 12:29 AM
Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna reacts after giving up a two-run home run to New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu during the ninth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
MLB
MLB will investigate exec's outburst at reporters October 22, 2019 | 11:24 PM