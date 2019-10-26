Grant Williams comes up big in Celtics’ home-opening victory

Boston beats defending champion Toronto Raptors 112-106.

Boston Celtics' Grant Williams (12) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol (33) after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Grant Williams reacts after scoring during the second half. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
SHARE TWEET
By
8:51 AM

Grant Williams corralled an offensive rebound, dished a pass to teammate Jayson Tatum in the corner, and started running down the court. 

By the time the ball left Tatum’s hands, Williams was already facing the other direction on his way to play defense. After passing the three-point line, he peered around just in time to watch Tatum’s shot hit nothing but net to give the Celtics a 76-75 lead with 95 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Friday night’s home opener at TD Garden. 

“I was like, ‘It’s going in, like, please let this happen,’” Williams said after Boston’s 112-106 victory over the defending champion Toronto Raptors. “I’ve seen the guys do it on TV.”

Advertisement

The rookie’s candid remarks are a reminder of how new Williams is to the league. Friday marked the 20-year-old’s second NBA game, one in which he logged 22 minutes off the bench. With a Marcus Smart-esque stat line, Williams finished with four points on 2-for-9 shooting, four assists, and seven rebounds — six of which came on the offensive glass and generated seven second-chance points. 

He also earned a team-high four screen assists, which yielded 10 points. Screen assists track screens made for a teammate that directly lead to made field goals by that teammate. 

“Rook came out and balled,” said forward Jaylen Brown. “He did a lot of great stuff, a lot of winning plays. Stuff like that, it’s going to be hard not to put him on the floor.”

Where Williams was perhaps most impactful was the defensive end, where he continued to display his Smart-like prowess. Given the Celtics’ fluid situation at center and Enes Kanter’s left knee contusion, coach Brad Stevens said he texted Williams the night before: “You better know all of the [center position] by tomorrow.” The response? “Got you, Coach.” 

Although Williams, at 6-foot-6, is considered undersized, he proved to be a capable defender in Boston’s small-ball lineups against Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol. Siakam turned in 33 points on 50 percent shooting, while Gasol was held without a field goal, scoring his only point at the free-throw line.

Advertisement

“He has great energy,” said point guard Kemba Walker. “He’s super tough. He wants that. He wants those battles. He wanted to guard Marc. He did an unbelievable job. He was great. We’re going to need that. He’s going to have to grow up fast.”

Stevens highlighted Williams’s physicality, noting his strength can make up for his lack of size. Williams said he’s comfortable at center, having gained some experience both at Tennessee and in high school. Regardless of where Stevens has him in the rotation, Williams said he tries to “play with the heart and motor that most guys don’t play with” and “bring a different dimension.”

Buy Tickets

“Being that little short guy that people don’t think is that tough, you kind of just get the competitiveness and that mentality to do whatever it takes,” he said.

TOPICS: Celtics
Chaim Bloom will replace Dave Dombrowksi as the team's new chief of baseball operations.
Red Sox
5 things to know about new Red Sox chief of baseball operations Chaim Bloom October 26, 2019 | 10:04 AM
New Zealand's Alice Robinson celebrates winning an alpine ski women's World Cup giant slalom in Soelden, Austria.
Skiing
Teenager Alice Robinson edges Mikaela Shiffrin to win World Cup opener October 26, 2019 | 8:44 AM
Patriots
CBD company to advertise at doorstep of Patriots' stadium October 26, 2019 | 7:16 AM
Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) celebrates with teammates Kyle Van Noy (53) and Stephon Gilmore (24) after intercepting a pass against the New York Jets.
Patriots
Why Patriots defensive players nicknamed themselves 'The Boogeymen' October 26, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Houston Astros right fielder George Springer celebrates the team's win against the Washington Nationals in Game 3 of the World Series.
MLB
Astros show up in World Series, win Game 3 in DC 4-1 October 26, 2019 | 1:48 AM
Patriots
Chad Finn: Sam Darnold’s comments while mic’d up were fair game October 25, 2019 | 10:15 PM
Kemba Walker (left) scored 22 points in the Celtics' home opener.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores 25, Celtics rally late to beat Raptors 112-106 October 25, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Has MLB’s Ball Lost Its Juice? Some Players Think So October 25, 2019 | 9:39 PM
Christian Wilkins, Anthony Brown
College Sports
No. 4 Clemson faces Boston College looking for its 23rd win in a row October 25, 2019 | 8:17 PM
NFL
Chiefs rule Patrick Mahomes out for game against Packers October 25, 2019 | 6:40 PM
Tom Brady practices ahead of the Patriots' game against the Browns on Sunday.
Patriots
What Tom Brady said about Mohamed Sanu, Josh Gordon, and his future October 25, 2019 | 6:40 PM
Tom Brady could leave the Patriots after the 2019 season, though experts disagree on the speculation.
Patriots
Here's why experts disagree about Tom Brady's future with the Patriots October 25, 2019 | 6:12 PM
Kevin Garnett Rajon Rondo Doc Rivers
Celtics
Rajon Rondo reminisces on his Celtics tenure in podcast with Jemele Hill October 25, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Chaim Bloom.
Red Sox
Red Sox hire Chaim Bloom to run baseball ops October 25, 2019 | 5:22 PM
Mohamed Sanu practices in his new jersey number.
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu says Tom Brady offered him his jersey number October 25, 2019 | 5:12 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Bill Belichick doesn't have much faith in Sunday's weather forecast October 25, 2019 | 3:02 PM
ops photo by Frank O'Brien b&w December 2, 1973 Sam Cunningham breaks Leon Gray (70) ready to assist
chad finn > sports q
Sports Q: Who is the best running back in Patriots history? October 25, 2019 | 2:17 PM
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) celebrates with Phillip Dorsett (13) after they connected for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
watch
Video: Will Tom Brady play or retire in 2020? October 25, 2019 | 12:17 PM
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practices before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Patriots
5 players the Patriots have been linked to at the NFL trade deadline October 25, 2019 | 10:43 AM
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry gets lined up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
chad finn >unconventional preview
Chad Finn: The ‘Browns are back’ preseason hype was a little much October 25, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Antonio Brown during the Patriots-Dolphins game in September.
Patriots
Antonio Brown references Tom Brady, Robert Kraft, Patriots' equipment staff in Twitter storm October 25, 2019 | 10:13 AM
High School Sports
A high school runner was disqualified in Ohio because she didn't have a waiver for her hijab October 25, 2019 | 9:10 AM
Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Patriots
What experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Browns game October 25, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox interview Chaim Bloom October 25, 2019 | 7:00 AM
NBA
Suns center Deandre Ayton suspended for 25 games by NBA October 24, 2019 | 11:15 PM
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
NFL
Baker Mayfield in spotlight as Patriots prepare to host Browns October 24, 2019 | 9:41 PM
Red Sox
Four Red Sox named Gold Glove finalists October 24, 2019 | 8:05 PM
Anita Elberse and Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he was misquoted by Harvard professor October 24, 2019 | 7:15 PM
Patriots
Jarvis Landry clarifies his comments ahead of Sunday's game against Patriots October 24, 2019 | 6:30 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett runs up the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Phillip Dorsett, Patriots moving on without injured WR Josh Gordon October 24, 2019 | 6:30 PM