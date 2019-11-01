Watch Jayson Tatum’s game-winning shot against the Knicks

Jayson Tatum showed up in the clutch on Friday night.

His 21-foot step-back shot from the corner with 1.3 seconds left gave the Celtics a 104-102 win over the Knicks.

TATUM TAKES IT… MAKES IT!!! pic.twitter.com/e0xzbtRjnP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 2, 2019

The shot gave Tatum 24 points on the evening, shooting 9-17 from the field and 4-8 from 3-point range.

As noted by NBC Sports Boston analyst Brian Scalabrine, the play call for the final shot looked similar to another Brad Stevens play call.

In the Celtics’ 105-103 loss to the Orlando Magic last season, Gordon Hayward in-bounded the ball to Tatum for a 21-foot shot to tie the game. Tatum missed the shot and Kyrie Irving scolded Hayward on the court for not passing him the ball.

Kyrie didn’t look happy after this final play in the Celtics’ loss. pic.twitter.com/lPnsjjfg1G — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 13, 2019

The Celtics didn’t need to worry about the ball going to the wrong person this time.