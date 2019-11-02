Kemba Walker did something no Celtic has done since 2002

Kemba Walker has quickly endeared himself to Celtics fans, helping to lead the team to four consecutive wins after a season-opening loss.

As of Saturday, Walker is averaging a career-high 26.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and shooting 92.7 percent from the free-throw line. During the past three games alone, he’s contributing 32.3 points per contest on 47.3 percent shooting, hitting 43.8 percent of his 3-pointers, and adding 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists a night.

In the process, he became the first Celtics player since Paul Pierce in 2002 to produce 30-plus points, six-plus rebounds, and four-plus assists in three consecutive games. Kyrie Irving nearly reached the same milestone this past March, but he was one rebound shy of accomplishing the feat.

Walker put up 32 points, six rebounds, and four assists in the first meeting against the New York Knicks on Saturday. He followed that up with 32, 6, and 6 in a comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, then added 33 points, six rebounds, and five assists in Boston’s 104-102 victory over the Knicks on Friday.

33 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST@KembaWalker led all scorers in Boston for the @celtics win! #Celtics pic.twitter.com/5I6AjDoD38 — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2019

The 6-foot guard has had a knack for getting to the line and converting there, nailing 28 of 29 free throws in the past two games alone.

“I’d say he’s a tough guy,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters. “I’m glad he’s here.”

Jayson Tatum hit the game-winner for the Celtics on Friday, and afterward, Walker made it clear he was happy Tatum got the ball.

“I probably would have took that a lot of times back in Charlotte,” Walker said, “but yeah, I mean, I don’t mind. I like having other guys being able to take that shot.”