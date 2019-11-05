Gordon Hayward ties career high with 39 as Celtics top Cavs 119-113

Hayward made 17 of 20 shots, including a 3-pointer.

Gordon Hayward drives past Cleveland's Larry Nance Jr. in the first half.
Gordon Hayward drives past Cleveland's Larry Nance Jr. in the first half. –AP Photo/Tony Dejak
SHARE TWEET
By
STEVE HERRICK
AP,
November 5, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gordon Hayward tied a career high with 39 points, making all 16 of his 2-point attempts, and the Boston Celtics won their fifth straight game by holding off the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-113 on Tuesday night.

Hayward put in Kemba Walker’s miss with 22 seconds left to give Boston a 118-113 lead. Walker stole the inbounds pass and hit a free throw to put the game away.

Hayward made 17 of 20 shots, including a 3-pointer. The 6-foot-7 forward scored 16 points in the opening quarter and 22 in the first half, hitting all nine attempts from the field.

Walker had 25 points for Boston, which hasn’t lost since the season opener against Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Collin Sexton, who scored 21 points, hit a 3 with 1:33 to play that cut Boston’s lead to 116-113. The score remained that way until Hayward’s crucial basket after his offensive rebound.

Boston was 48 of 85 from the field (56. Jayson Tatum scored 18 points and Carson Edwards had 13.

Tristan Thompson had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland, which has lost three straight. Kevin Love scored 17 and Larry Nance Jr. 15.

Boston was 24 of 44 from the field in the first half, when it built an 11-point lead. Cleveland cut the margin to 50-48, but Hayward hit a basket and two free throws and Marcus Smart made a 3-pointer that put the Celtics ahead 61-52 at halftime.

Cleveland stayed with the hot-shooting Celtics until the final seconds. Love missed a 3 that would have tied the game with just under a minute to play.

Hayward suffered a horrific leg injury in Cleveland during the opening minutes of the 2017-18 season opener. He averaged 16.5 points in two games at Cleveland last season.

TIP-INS

Celtics: C Enes Kanter (bruised left knee) missed his fifth straight game. Coach Brad Stevens said Kanter “really wants to play, but our medical staff doesn’t feel like he’s ready yet.” . F Jaylen Brown (illness) worked out in Boston and could join the team in Charlotte. He has not played since Oct. 26 at New York, sitting out three games in a row.

Advertisement

Cavaliers: G Matthew Dellavedova returned after missing two games because of personal reasons. … Nance played with his left thumb wrapped after injuring it Sunday. … F Alfonzo McKinnie scored his first points of the season, a 3 in the first quarter. … Cleveland Indians C Roberto Pérez, who was awarded a Gold Glove this week, got a loud ovation when he was shown on the video board.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

Cavaliers: At the Washington Wizards on Friday.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
NFL
Panthers place Cam Newton on IR November 5, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox should find a way to keep Mookie Betts for 2020 November 5, 2019 | 4:37 PM
NFL
Doug Marrone: Nick Foles will start at Colts after bye November 5, 2019 | 1:26 PM
Bruins
Bruins recall Zach Senyshyn before tonight’s game in Montreal November 5, 2019 | 1:13 PM
Adam Gase Tom Brady age
NFL
'An absolute disgrace': New York media is already calling for the Jets to fire Adam Gase November 5, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) drives to the basket past Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NBA
John Collins suspended 25 games without pay for PEDs November 5, 2019 | 12:16 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 04: Torey Krug #47 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Brad Marchand #63 after scoring a third period goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on November 04, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
NHL
NHL players voted the Bruins' visiting locker room among the worst in the league November 5, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Nik Popovic will play a key role once again for Boston College.
college basketball
5 things to know about the 2019-20 BC men's basketball team November 5, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles
Patriots
Lane Johnson is already looking forward to facing the Patriots after the bye week November 5, 2019 | 10:04 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: A black cat runs on the field during the second quarter of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
NFL
Black cat scampers on field at Cowboys-Giants game November 5, 2019 | 8:13 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
commentary
Why it's a good thing the Patriots are no longer pursuing perfection November 5, 2019 | 8:03 AM
Bruins forward Brad Marchand breathes a sigh of relief following his five-point night against the Penguins.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' wild win over the Penguins November 5, 2019 | 7:06 AM
In his first season in the NFL, Patriots defensive back Joejuan Williams is all about saving and investing his money.
Patriots
'I rather live like a prince for the rest of my life than live like a king for my NFL career' November 5, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots in front of Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NBA
'I'm never going to quit': Now with the Wizards, ex-Celtics star Isaiah Thomas starts again November 5, 2019 | 2:22 AM
NFL
Dak Prescott throws for 3 touchdowns as Cowboys beat Giants again November 5, 2019 | 1:02 AM
NBA
Kyrie Irving drops 39 points in Nets' win over Pelicans November 4, 2019 | 11:28 PM
Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand celebrates after his winning goal off Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. ()
Bruins
Bruins win a wild one over Penguins at TD Garden November 4, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick sticks to the script after loss to Ravens November 4, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez not opting out of contract with Red Sox November 4, 2019 | 5:09 PM
NFL
Baltimore Ravens, Super Bowl contender? November 4, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Baltimore, MD 11-03-19: Patriots DL Byron Cowart (99) and Lawrence Guy (93) are pictured on the bench in the final minute of the game. The New England Patriots visited the Baltimore Ravens for a regular season NFL football game at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots say Ravens loss won't become blueprint for other teams November 4, 2019 | 4:52 PM
NFL
Browns safety cut after 'totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate' social media posts November 4, 2019 | 3:54 PM
Celtics
Chad Finn: 5 early thoughts on the 4-1 Celtics November 4, 2019 | 3:54 PM
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shook hands after the Ravens defeated the Patriots on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson shared an on-field moment after Patriots-Ravens November 4, 2019 | 3:08 PM
hoodie enshrined
Bill Belichick’s 300th win hoodie is headed to the Hall of Fame November 4, 2019 | 2:39 PM
Ravens team picture after beating the Patriots
Patriots
The Ravens took a team photo after beating the Patriots November 4, 2019 | 1:59 PM
Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson talk after the Patriots-Ravens game on Sunday night.
Patriots
Tom Brady on Lamar Jackson, keeping perspective, and what he said to the referees November 4, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Bruins
Cameron Hughes makes NHL debut with Bruins tonight November 4, 2019 | 11:37 AM
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu #14 of the New England Patriots scores a second quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Mohamed Sanu said about his 10-catch performance against the Ravens November 4, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks with a game ball on the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 37-20. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
analysis
How Lamar Jackson solved Bill Belichick's defense - and made his MVP case November 4, 2019 | 10:23 AM