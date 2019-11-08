Kemba Walker had an emotional return to Charlotte

"I was trying to hold it in, but I couldn't. I knew I wasn't going to be able to."

Kemba Walker received a tribute video in his first game back at Spectrum Center.
Kemba Walker received a tribute video in his first game back at Spectrum Center. –Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
November 8, 2019

Kemba Walker called his first game back in Charlotte on Thursday night “special”.

The new Celtics guard received a 90-second tribute video and a huge standing ovation from Hornets fans prior to tip-off.

Walker, who played the first eight seasons of his NBA career with Charlotte, was emotional from the warm reception, fighting back tears while being introduced by Hornets public address announcer Patrick Doughty.

“Just to be back here and the amount of love I’ve been getting throughout this day, leading up to this day, it’s been a lot of love, and the video just topped it off,” Walker told reporters. “It’s special, and it definitely obviously made me really emotional. I was trying to hold it in, but I couldn’t. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to.”

Advertisement

Walker scored 14 points on 4-of-12 shooting in the Celtics’ 108-87 win. Coach Brad Stevens noted how difficult it probably was for Walker to play in Charlotte as the visitor.

“Yeah, it’s really hard,” Stevens said. “He had the right idea coming into the game, but you knew right after they played that video, that probably was going to be a tough start. That was really cool, and a great tribute by the Hornets. I know how much he appreciated it.”

Walker’s former Hornets teammate also showed love for the three-time All-Star. Cody Zeller wore shoes honoring the local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter, where Walker mentored four students. The four students, named Caleb, Jaliyah, Miles, and Devyn, wrote messages for Walker on the shoes.

“They were dope,” Walker said. “They were pretty cool, man. Like I said earlier, Cody is a very close friend of mine. We played together for a very long time, so for him to pay tribute to me and my mentees like that was pretty special.”

Walker will return to Charlotte one more time this season when the Celtics play the Hornets at Spectrum Center on Dec. 31.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Basketball Kemba Walker
Tacko Fall (99) and Tremont Waters (51) will see time with the Maine Red Claws.
NBA
Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters recreated a famous photo November 9, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Antonio Brown appeared in one game this season with the Patriots in Week 2 before being released.
NFL
Antonio Brown says he's done with NFL, then changes his mind ahead of meeting with league November 9, 2019 | 9:15 AM
Earlier this year, 67-year-old Rick Pitino led Panathinaikos to the Greek Basketball Cup title.
Olympics
Rick Pitino will coach Greece's national team as it tries to qualify for Olympics November 9, 2019 | 9:04 AM
The Bruins dropped two straight games for the first time this season.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 loss to the Red Wings November 9, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Marissa Van Noy
Patriots
For two Patriots, bye is all about (new) family November 9, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Northeastern coach Bill Coen cheers on his team.
College Sports
Northeastern's Jordan Roland sets school record with 42 points in win over Harvard November 9, 2019 | 12:04 AM
Brad Marchand (63) skates with puck behind the net.
Bruins
Robby Fabbri scores twice to lift Red Wings past Bruins, 4-2 November 8, 2019 | 11:06 PM
College Sports
James Wiseman gets restraining order to play; Memphis wins November 8, 2019 | 10:06 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to reporters after a loss to the Ravens.
Patriots
Tom Brady on Patriots: 'It hasn't all been perfect, but 8-1, I don't think anyone's going to complain about that' November 8, 2019 | 10:03 PM
High School Sports
Two Martha’s Vineyard boys’ soccer players suspended for abuse of an official November 8, 2019 | 8:35 PM
Marcus Smart (36) defends Pascal Siakam in the Celtics' win over the Raptors last month.
Celtics
Marcus Smart fined for public criticism of officiating November 8, 2019 | 6:55 PM
Tom Brady poses during the TB12 Grand Opening Event at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston.
Patriots
Will the TB12 brand sell outside of New England? That’s the plan November 8, 2019 | 5:23 PM
NFL
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to start against Titans, barring setbacks November 8, 2019 | 4:06 PM
The United States' team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup.
Soccer
U.S. women’s soccer team granted class status in equal pay lawsuit November 8, 2019 | 3:41 PM
David Pastrnak and David Krejci celebrate a goal.
Bruins
Bruins to open 2020-21 season in Czech Republic against Nashville November 8, 2019 | 2:10 PM
Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst tells his story in the documentary “Headstrong.’’
Media
NBC Sports documentary sheds powerful light on mental health issue November 8, 2019 | 1:28 PM
Gordon Hayward drives past Brandon Knight.
Celtics
What experts are saying about the Celtics' hot start to the season November 8, 2019 | 11:40 AM
Erin Andrews Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo addressed his postgame comment to Erin Andrews November 8, 2019 | 11:03 AM
Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers' bench during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Former Celtics disagree with Clippers' approach to Kawhi Leonard's 'load management' November 8, 2019 | 10:36 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young rushes against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State says defensive end Chase Young won't play Saturday against Maryland due to possible NCAA violation in 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
College Sports
Ohio State star will sit over NCAA ‘issue’ November 8, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Devonte' Graham of the Charlotte Hornets tries to get away from Marcus Smart of the Celtics on Thursday.
Celtics
Marcus Smart voiced his displeasure with the officials November 8, 2019 | 10:15 AM
Ben Cherington served as Red Sox GM for four seasons.
Red Sox
Ben Cherington reportedly a candidate to be head of baseball operations for Pirates November 8, 2019 | 9:38 AM
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) react to a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Patriots
Your guide to a Patriots-less weekend in the NFL November 8, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts both took home the Silver Slugger Award.
Red Sox
Red Sox Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts win Silver Slugger awards November 8, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers' bench during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
NBA fines Clippers $50,000 for statements about Kawhi Leonard November 8, 2019 | 3:11 AM
Doc Rivers has 900 wins as a head coach.
NBA
Doc Rivers earns 900th career win as Los Angeles Clippers beat Portland Trail Blazers November 8, 2019 | 2:55 AM
Kemba Walker reacts before the game.
Celtics
Celtics beat Hornets 108-87 in Kemba Walker's return to Charlotte November 7, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Former Patriots' defensive end Jake Baquette sat down with Tim Tebow to discuss how his football career inspires him today in the military.
Patriots
How Jake Bequette's time on the Patriots influenced his military career November 7, 2019 | 10:09 PM
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski jokes he'd bet on Tom Brady's retirement before his own comeback November 7, 2019 | 9:10 PM
This 2013 file photo shows NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter.
Media
Fox Sports fires Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter November 7, 2019 | 8:42 PM