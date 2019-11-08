Marcus Smart fined for public criticism of officiating

"Really, just, I wish they would call the game the right way," Smart said on Thursday.

Marcus Smart (36) defends Pascal Siakam in the Celtics' win over the Raptors last month.
AP,
November 8, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for public criticism of the officiating.

The NBA fined Smart on Friday, a day after his comments following the Celtics’ 108-87 victory at Charlotte.

“Really, just, I wish they would call the game the right way,” Smart said Thursday night. “A lot of calls that they called, I didn’t understand where the fouls were. And it just seems like whenever I get the ball and I’m on offense, I can’t get a call. Nobody else is going to protect yourself. You’ve got to protect yourself. So if that means I’ve got to lose a little bit of money, then I’ve got to lose a bit.”

