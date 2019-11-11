FROM

Celtics say Gordon Hayward out six weeks after hand surgery

Brad Stevens said that if Gordon Hayward elects to have surgery, it would likely speed up his return timeline a bit. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff file
By
November 11, 2019

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward underwent surgery Monday evening to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand, and the team announced during Monday’s 116-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks that he is expected to be sidelined for about six weeks.

When referencing Hayward’s injury before Monday’s game, head coach Brad Stevens alternately referred to a four- or six-week recovery.

Hayward suffered the injury when he collided with Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge in the first half of Boston’s win over San Antonio on Saturday. He traveled to New York on Monday to have his hand further evaluated.

