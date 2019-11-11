Gordon Hayward to undergo surgery for fractured left hand

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will undergo surgery Monday afternoon to repair his fractured left hand, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Boston’s Gordon Hayward will undergo surgery on his fractured left hand today, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 11, 2019

A timetable regarding Hayward’s return will be available after the procedure, which will take place in New York, Wojnarowski reported. Coach Brad Stevens noted earlier Monday morning that surgery could actually expedite the recovery.

“That’s what I’ve been told,” Stevens said. “I’m not a doctor. But I’ve been told, for whatever reason, that would stabilize it and improve the timeline.”

Hayward suffered the injury during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs when he collided with LaMarcus Aldridge on a screen. Aldridge was called for an offensive foul, while Hayward shook his left hand and immediately exited the court for the locker room.