9 notes and observations from the Celtics’ win over the Mavericks

Boston, MA 11-11-19: The Mavericks Tim Hardaway, Jr. (right) can only watch as the Celtics Jaylen Brown slams home two late fourth quarter points to give Boston a 113-102 lead. The Boston Celtics hosted the Dallas Mavericks in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden.(Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Jaylen Brown slams home two late fourth-quarter points to give Boston a 113-102 lead. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
6:57 AM

Celtics shooting guard Marcus Smart had a feeling this team might surprise people.

“We just stayed back, kept quiet, and kept working,” Smart said after the group’s latest victory, their eighth straight. “We couldn’t wait for this season to tip off so we could show everybody.”

Boston edged the Dallas Mavericks Monday night to improve their league-best record to 8-1. The Celtics maintained an advantage for the entirety of the first half before the Mavs took their first lead of the game midway through the fourth quarter. The late push fell short, however, as Kemba Walker rattled off nine points in an 80-second span to secure the 116-106 win.

Advertisement

Here’s what we saw:

1. With Gordon Hayward sidelined, rookie Javonte Green received some early first-quarter minutes. Green logged a season-high 13 minutes off the bench, in which he showed his well-documented athleticism and speed. His first bucket of the game came on a putback after he hustled to an offensive board. He even flashed his less-heralded shooting ability when he knocked down his first career three-pointer in the second quarter. Already a threat to get to rim, Green could make an even stronger case for minutes if he is able to establish some consistency from range, especially in Hayward’s absence. “His scoring is helpful,” coach Brad Stevens said after the game. Green finished with 9 points on 4-for-8 shooting, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. 

“He’s going to be big for us this year,” added teammate Jaylen Brown. “I’m looking forward to seeing him on the court because he brings an excitement to this team that we haven’t had, like we got a lot of athleticism that we haven’t had in the years I’ve been here at least.” 

2. Brown’s offensive production has erupted, as he followed up Saturday’s 30-point performance with 25 (and 11 rebounds) on Monday. The stretch marks the first time in Brown’s four-year career that he has scored at least 25 points in back-to-back games. After coming to accept his reserve role last season, Brown has seized the opportunity as a starter this year, exhibiting aggression on both ends of the floor. His handle on the ball has improved, giving him more control and opening up more options. Through six games, Brown, shooting 53 percent from the field, is staying true to his preseason mantra of simply wanting to come out and hoop. “I don’t think I have to do anything special,” he said Monday. “Just keep hitting singles, just keep playing my game, being aggressive, and things will fall into place.”

Advertisement

3. Hayward will be sidelined for six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his fractured left hand, the team announced during the game. Stevens said he got word at halftime that the surgery went well, though he had not yet spoken to Hayward. The projected timeline slates Hayward’s return for Dec. 23, which means he would miss 19 games.

4. The crowd warmly greeted Enes Kanter, who made his TD Garden debut for his first game action since suffering a left knee contusion during the season-opener in Philadelphia. Kanter played only six minutes against the Mavericks and did not re-enter the contest after checking out with 7:30 remaining in the second quarter. “I still don’t think he’s moving quite like I saw him during preseason,” Stevens said. “Despite the fact that he was cleared, we didn’t anticipate him playing [much].” Pointing to the solid performances from centers Daniel Theis and Robert Williams, Stevens said the plan is to re-integrate Kanter slowly. Kanter noted his knee “feels good,” but acknowledged he felt a bit winded and is not yet in “game shape.” Still, he expressed excitement about his return. “I just want to go out there and be with my teammates,” Kanter said, “even if it’s just for one minute.” 

Buy Tickets

5. With the Celtics leading 95-93 in the fourth quarter, Kemba Walker knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to swing the game in Boston’s favor. Walker finished with eight threes en route to a 29-point performance — 24 of which came in the second half. “In the fourth quarter, the competitive nature just comes out,” Walker said. “I was just trying to do what I can to put the ball in the basket.” Walker did leave the floor early in the final minutes, suffering from neck pain that Stevens described as whiplash. Stevens said he does not know whether his availability will be affected, but Walker said he does not anticipate any additional treatment. 

6. Point guard Brad Wanamaker has received props from both his teammates and Stevens for his role in the second unit. “He’s a pretty steadying hand in that group right now where we don’t have a lot of experience,” Stevens said. Marcus Smart, too, highlighted Wanamaker’s leadership. The 30-year-old played a season-high 21 minutes Monday, posting 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. “He doesn’t get enough credit,” Smart said. 

Advertisement

7. Jayson Tatum could not get anything going and finished a dismal 1-for-18 from the field. “Just one of those nights,” Stevens said. “I guess that means a lot of good nights are coming. I don’t lose sleep over missed shots.” According to his Snapchat, Tatum went to the Auerbach Center after the game to get some shots up around midnight. “Gotta be able to laugh at ya self sometime!” he wrote in the caption. “Glad we won! On to the next.” 

8. Smart continues to be a serviceable “big” on defense, or as he likes to call himself “a stretch six.” Smart primarily defended Luka Dončić and limited him to one basket on five attempts, per the NBA’s tracking data. He also guarded Kristaps Porzingis for a handful of possessions, forcing a turnover and holding him scoreless on three shot attempts. Despite the obvious size differential, Smart welcomes the chance to go up against traditional centers. “I love it,” he said. “It’s a challenge I love every single time I get the call. I pride myself on the defensive end. That’s where I earn my keep. When I matched up against those guys, I never think it’s a disadvantage for me.”

9. Two-way center Tacko Fall was in the building Monday evening, although the visit does not count against the 45 days Fall is allowed to spend with the Celtics because he was not active. Fall, wearing an L.L. Bean winter hat, sat courtside next to team co-owner Wyc Grousbeck.

TOPICS: Celtics
Tom Brady during the Patriots-Ravens game on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady had a harsh view of the Patriots' 8-1 start to the season November 12, 2019 | 9:58 AM
Seattle Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon works out with the NFL football team in Renton, Wash., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP)
Patriots
What Josh Gordon had to say about joining the Seahawks November 12, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Chad Finn
Dear Chaim Bloom: Keep Mookie, and work your magic on the pitching staff November 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
NFL
Seahawks knock 49ers from unbeaten ranks with 27-24 OT win November 12, 2019 | 3:42 AM
NBA
Steph Curry hopes to return from broken hand 'in early spring' November 12, 2019 | 12:02 AM
Kemba Walker reacts after hitting a 3-pointer late in the second half.
Celtics
Kemba Walker gets hot late, scores 29 as Celtics beat Mavs 116-106 November 11, 2019 | 10:40 PM
Washington Wizards guard, Isaiah Thomas expressed his sentiments towards his former team, the Boston Celtics, in an profile written by Bleacher Report. Thomas had a brief stint with Denver Nuggets, in which he was honored during a video tribute on March 18, 2019 against his former team.
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas said he's ready to prove himself this season and has no hard feelings toward the Celtics. November 11, 2019 | 9:07 PM
Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia leans on the dugout rail during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Red Sox
Red Sox say Dustin Pedroia intends to resume playing November 11, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Celtics
Celtics say Gordon Hayward out six weeks after hand surgery November 11, 2019 | 8:05 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2005, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Charles Rogers listens to a reporter's question after working out in Allen Park, Mich. Former Michigan State University star and Lions' Rogers has died. A woman who identified herself as Cathy Rogers, his mother, confirmed the death Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in a phone call from The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
NFL
Charles Rogers, former Detroit Lions receiver, Is dead at 38 November 11, 2019 | 7:44 PM
Newly hired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom talks on a phone after a press conference held in the State Street Pavillion Club at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
What Chaim Bloom is saying ahead of MLB's GM Meetings November 11, 2019 | 7:08 PM
Celtics president Danny Ainge speaks with the media.
Celtics
Danny Ainge is aware of the Celtics' unique number problem November 11, 2019 | 4:46 PM
As the Celtics' season is underway, former Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell revealed how he's witnessed the team building chemistry off the court.
Celtics
Cedric Maxwell revealed how the Celtics are building team chemistry off the court November 11, 2019 | 4:43 PM
Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward to undergo surgery for fractured left hand November 11, 2019 | 4:05 PM
Bruins
Don Cherry fired by Sportsnet following xenophobic comments November 11, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Melanie Coleman.
Melanie Coleman
Connecticut college gymnast dies following practice accident November 11, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Bruins
Torey Krug will miss Tuesday's Bruins game with an injury November 11, 2019 | 2:31 PM
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. LSU won 23-20. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Patriots
Randy Moss celebrated his son's crazy catch during an ESPN broadcast November 11, 2019 | 1:17 PM
don cherry
Don Cherry’s xenophobic rant brings apologies — though not from him November 11, 2019 | 12:52 PM
High School Sports
2 Mass. high school soccer players suspended from sports for shoving game official November 11, 2019 | 11:45 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady on learning from Super Bowl LII, Rob Gronkowski, and getting hurt catching a pass November 11, 2019 | 10:36 AM
Rob Gronkowski prior to Super Bowl LIII.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski faces an upcoming deadline if he wants to make a 2019 comeback November 11, 2019 | 9:42 AM
Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak looks over his shoulder after allowing a goal against the Flyers.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers November 11, 2019 | 7:44 AM
From left Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter, Tacko Fall and Romeo Langford chat on the bench during a break in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Celtics recall rookie Romeo Langford from G-League Maine November 11, 2019 | 7:24 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox re-sign six minor league free agents November 11, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Patriots
Chad Finn: On the bye week, an unconventional review of the Patriots’ 8-1 start November 11, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Boston College's AJ Dillon runs up the middle during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
College Sports
BC's Dillon sets national high with 40 carries November 11, 2019 | 3:15 AM
NFL
Dalvin Cook leads Vikings to 28-24 prime-time road win over Cowboys November 11, 2019 | 1:06 AM
Philadelphia's Joel Farabee scores on Jaroslav Halak during the shootout.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Flyers in shootout 3-2 November 10, 2019 | 10:43 PM
Soccer
Seattle Sounders claim 2nd MLS title in 4 years, beating Toronto FC 3-1 November 10, 2019 | 8:41 PM