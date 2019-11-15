Carsen Edwards, Marcus Smart lead the effort to lift a boy’s spirits

The Celtics guards are offering support to a young fan who recently lost his mother.

Boston Celtics' Carsen Edwards (4) reacts after making a three point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Cleveland. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 118-95. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Boston Celtics' Carsen Edwards (4) reacts after making a three point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Cleveland. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 118-95. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) –AP Photo/Ron Schwane
November 15, 2019

Carsen Edwards and Marcus Smart are coming through in the clutch for a young boy who recently lost his mother.

Carson Thomas Lane, of Manchester, N.H., lost his mother, Courtney, last week to Cystic Fibrosis at the age of 25. Lane’s great-grandfather, Tom, tweeted at Edwards on Thursday to tell him about Carson’s situation and hoped Edwards could uplift his spirits.

“He loves getting cards & he needs an uplift,” Lane said in the tweet, which included images of Carson in a Celtics jersey and with his mom.

Edwards responded to the tweet by Thursday night, offering his condolences to Carson and said he’s got some gifts to give him.

“I’m so sorry for your loss and condolences to your family,” Edwards tweeted. “Let my man Carson know I have some stuff on the way to him right now!! God Bless!”

Edwards wasn’t the only Celtic to offer Carson their condolences. Marcus Smart, who lost his mother to cancer in 2018, tweeted his condolences to the family and asked his Twitter followers to join in giving their support to Carson.

“Carson Thomas Lane- I lost my mom recently [too]. But it’s people like [your] great[-]grandpa who will get [you] [through] the tough times as you grow up,” Smart tweeted.

“Twitter – [you] know what to do. Send mail that uplifts & showers this kid [with] love. I’ll do my thing [too],” Smart added.

Tom has changed the address to send cards to Carson due to thefts at Carson’s address.

If you want to send a card to Carson, Tom tweeted to use this address:

Care of: Tom Lane

P.O. Box 45

Errol, NH 03579

TOPICS: Celtics NBA
