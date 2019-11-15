Celtics’ TV ratings are up to start the season

The post-Kyrie, Kumbaya Celtics take a nine-game winning streak into Friday night’s game at Golden State, and their early success and restored likability have led to some impressive ratings on NBC Sports Boston.

The network’s Celtics broadcasts are up 29 percent in household rating over the 2018-19 regular-season average, and up 31 percent in adults 25-54 over last year.

Wednesday’s 140-133 win over Isaiah Thomas and the Wizards was the highest-rated game of the season or last season, including the playoffs. That game drew a 4.6 rating.

Celtics broadcasts have ranked No. 1 in the Boston market in the male and adult demographics three different times this season. It is also seeing increased success with streaming – the past two games have cracked the top-five Celtics broadcasts all-time on NBC Sports Boston in total minutes streamed.