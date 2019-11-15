‘NBA 2K20’ tweeted out Tacko Fall’s height. He says he’s taller.

Fall insists he's 7-foot-6 and not 7-foot-5.

Tacko Fall is the tallest player on the Celtics.
Tacko Fall is the tallest player on the Celtics. –Michael Dwyer/AP
By
4:03 PM

Size matters for Tacko Fall.

The video game “NBA 2K20” tweeted on Wednesday, “Did your favorite player grow or shrink? 2K player heights have now been adjusted to match the official measurements of the NBA.”

“Tacko Fall went from 7’6″ to 7’5″,” 2K added.

The tweet included a video of Fall’s character in the game shrinking an inch.

The Celtics center responded on Thursday, tweeting “I’m 7’6 though.”

Fall made sure to add “without shoes lol” in a follow-up tweet.

“NBA 2K20’s” update comes after the Celtics released the heights and weights of players (without shoes) in accordance with an NBA memo in October.

Fall’s height was listed as 7-foot-5 in the Celtics release, which is two inches smaller than what he was measured (with shoes) during the 2019 NBA Draft Combine.

If you are wondering, there aren’t any videos of Fall being measured on YouTube. So, it looks like we have to either trust the Celtics or Fall in this debate until we can get a recording of his height measurement to settle this debate.

At the end of the day, Tacko Fall is still really tall.

