Marcus Smart helped Jayson Tatum deliver a crucial play in the Celtics’ win over the Warriors

Marcus Smart may not have been credited with a box-score assist, but he certainly helped Jayson Tatum score what proved to be the go-ahead basket late in Friday’s 105-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

With the Celtics trailing, 97-96, and 1:38 left, Daniel Theis and Willie Cauley-Stein were set for a pivotal jump-ball at mid-court when Smart gave Tatum an insightful tip.

“I told Jayson on the jump ball, go for the steal,” Smart told reporters postgame. “You know they’re tipping it back, as soon as the ball touches his hand, just take off, you’re going to be right there for it.’ He listened and he got it.”

Tatum did exactly what Smart told him to do and it resulted in an open-court slam, giving the Celtics the lead for good.

“Smart told me the whole time, ‘They’re going to tip it back, you gotta shoot the lane. Listen to me, listen to me,'” Tatum said. “I listened to him and it worked.”

Here was the reaction from the Celtics’ bench after Tatum’s bucket.

After the play put the Celtics up 98-97, Tatum and Kemba Walker hit consecutive jumpers to seal the victory. The 10-1 Celtics continue their five-game West Coast swing with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.